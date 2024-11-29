Schließen

Differentiation hypotheses of intelligence

  • Intelligence is of utmost importance in many areas of life. Measures of intelligence predict adjustment in academic, professional, and clinical settings and provide valid indicators of cognitive development and aging. Thus, measuring intelligence as accurately as possible in all populations is crucial. To do so, we need to know whether the structural organization of different cognitive abilities within structure-of-intelligence models is equivalent across ability and age groups. Differentiation hypotheses of intelligence describe changes in the relationship between different cognitive abilities (i.e., their structural organization) depending on the level of general ability (ability differentiation), age (differentiation in children and adolescents; dedifferentiation in older adults), and their interaction. We present a systematic review of methodologically sound studies that examined differentiation effects. In total, 33 reports with data from 51 studies and 264,300 participants were included. The results predominantlyIntelligence is of utmost importance in many areas of life. Measures of intelligence predict adjustment in academic, professional, and clinical settings and provide valid indicators of cognitive development and aging. Thus, measuring intelligence as accurately as possible in all populations is crucial. To do so, we need to know whether the structural organization of different cognitive abilities within structure-of-intelligence models is equivalent across ability and age groups. Differentiation hypotheses of intelligence describe changes in the relationship between different cognitive abilities (i.e., their structural organization) depending on the level of general ability (ability differentiation), age (differentiation in children and adolescents; dedifferentiation in older adults), and their interaction. We present a systematic review of methodologically sound studies that examined differentiation effects. In total, 33 reports with data from 51 studies and 264,300 participants were included. The results predominantly supported ability differentiation in children and adults, and age dedifferentiation in older adults, with effect sizes that implicate a practical significance of the effects. Age differentiation in children and adolescents was not supported. Instead, there was some evidence for age dedifferentiation in adolescents, but with negligible effect sizes. A small number of studies with children and adolescents found interaction effects in which ability differentiation increased with age. We describe implications and directions for future research, involving multimethod studies, method development, and individual participant data meta-analysis.show moreshow less

Author details:Moritz Lion BreitORCiDGND, Martin BrunnerORCiDGND, Dylan Molenaar, Franzis PreckelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1037/bul0000379
ISSN:0033-2909
ISSN:1939-1455
Title of parent work (English):Psychological Bulletin
Subtitle (English):a systematic review of the empirical evidence and an agenda for future research
Publisher:American Psychological Association
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/31
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/29
Tag:ability differentiation; age differentiation; dedifferentiation; intelligence; systematic review
Volume:148
Issue:7-8
Number of pages:37
First page:518
Last Page:554
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

