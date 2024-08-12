Schließen

"I do what I like": 8-to 10-year-old children's physical activity behavior is already interrelated with their automatic affective processes

  • The majority of middle-age children do not meet current physical activity guidelines. There is growing evidence that adults' physical activity is partially influenced by automatic affective processes, which are derived from affective experiences with physical activity. However, little is known about whether these processes are interrelated with children's physical activity level. A prospective design was used to examine whether automatic affective processes assessed by an evaluative priming procedure predict physical activity of children. Physical activity of 48 children (8.71 +/- 0.71 years; 65% girls) was measured for 1 week with activity trackers. In a linear regression model, automatic affective processes (beta = 0.36) significantly predicted physical activity, accounting for 11.02% of variance. These results indicate that physical-activity-related automatic affective processes are associated with children's physical activity, as has previously been found in adults. This study emphasizes the importance of fosteringThe majority of middle-age children do not meet current physical activity guidelines. There is growing evidence that adults' physical activity is partially influenced by automatic affective processes, which are derived from affective experiences with physical activity. However, little is known about whether these processes are interrelated with children's physical activity level. A prospective design was used to examine whether automatic affective processes assessed by an evaluative priming procedure predict physical activity of children. Physical activity of 48 children (8.71 +/- 0.71 years; 65% girls) was measured for 1 week with activity trackers. In a linear regression model, automatic affective processes (beta = 0.36) significantly predicted physical activity, accounting for 11.02% of variance. These results indicate that physical-activity-related automatic affective processes are associated with children's physical activity, as has previously been found in adults. This study emphasizes the importance of fostering positive affective experiences associated with physical activity during childhood.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Julia LimmerothORCiD, Michaela RaboldtORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1123/jsep.2021-0251
ISSN:0895-2779
ISSN:1543-2904
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35259724
Title of parent work (English):Journal of sport & exercise psychology
Publisher:Human Kinetics Publ.
Place of publishing:Champaign
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/08
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/12
Tag:activity tracker; childhood; dual process; evaluative priming; physical inactivity
Volume:44
Issue:2
Number of pages:10
First page:138
Last Page:147
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 79 Sport, Spiele, Unterhaltung / 790 Freizeitgestaltung, darstellende Künste, Sport
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.