Screening for obsessive-compulsive symptoms

  Introduction: Obsessive-compulsive disorders (OCD) are common mental disorders, which-especially without treatment-may take a chronic course. Although they often remain undetected, there is a lack of short and valid screening instruments. With the Dimensional Obsessive-Compulsive Scale - Short Form (DOCS-SF) a screening instrument is available in Norwegian. The aims of the current analogue study were to develop and to validate English and German versions of the DOCS-SF. Methods: In the online surveys, 304 German and 187 English-speaking students participated. In addition to the DOCS-SF, they answered a battery of established questionnaires on OCD, depression and anxiety. For determining retest reliability, 51 German students participated in another survey. Results: Results confirmed the single factor structure of the DOCS-SF and indicated good internal consistency (alpha = 0.89) as well as retest reliability (r = 0.75). Concerning convergent validity, the DOCS-SF was strongly correlated with other OCD scales. Although correlations with anxiety were strong as well, correlations with measures of depression, health anxiety, disgust, and health-related well-being were significantly weaker. Discussion: The DOCS-SF appears to be a short, reliable, and valid screening instrument for OCD. Subsequent studies should further investigate its divergent validity, and its diagnostic accuracy in clinical populations.

Metadaten
Author details:Franziska KühneORCiDGND, Tatjana PaunovORCiDGND, Jonathan S. Abramowitz, Jakob Fink-Lamotte, Bjarne Hansen, Gerd Kvale, Florian WeckORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jocrd.2021.100625
ISSN:2211-3649
ISSN:2211-3657
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders : JOCRD
Subtitle (English):validation of the dimensional obsessive-compulsive scale-English and German short forms
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/26
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/11/22
Tag:Anxiety disorders; Assessment; Measurement; Psychometric properties; Questionnaire
Volume:29
Article number:100625
Number of pages:7
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

