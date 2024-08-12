Governance principles and regulatory needs for a national digital education platform

The educational sector currently faces a massive digital transformation with various digital offerings entering the market. To provide some orientation in this transforming space, a national digital education platform (NDEP) is under development in Germany as part of a nationwide flagship project. On the one hand, in efficiently connecting the relevant stakeholders to each other and to value-adding education-related offerings, various benefits emerge. On the other hand, monopolising the educational sector and influencing the respective market through a state-controlled platform bears potential regulatory risks from misuse of power by the platform to malpractice by the users. Against this background, we aim to identify and systematise these potential drawbacks prior to the platform’s actual development and implementation. We pursue a qualitative, interpretivist approach for policy analysis, based on ten elite interviews and two workshops. Our results are threefold: (1) We capture the consolidated NDEP architecture; (2) We categorise

The educational sector currently faces a massive digital transformation with various digital offerings entering the market. To provide some orientation in this transforming space, a national digital education platform (NDEP) is under development in Germany as part of a nationwide flagship project. On the one hand, in efficiently connecting the relevant stakeholders to each other and to value-adding education-related offerings, various benefits emerge. On the other hand, monopolising the educational sector and influencing the respective market through a state-controlled platform bears potential regulatory risks from misuse of power by the platform to malpractice by the users. Against this background, we aim to identify and systematise these potential drawbacks prior to the platform’s actual development and implementation. We pursue a qualitative, interpretivist approach for policy analysis, based on ten elite interviews and two workshops. Our results are threefold: (1) We capture the consolidated NDEP architecture; (2) We categorise the range of relevant functions and value propositions of the NDEP; (3) We derive 23 regulatory areas of conflict across the three building blocks that result from the potential ecosystem and function scope configurations of the NDEP. As a contribution to research, we shed new interdisciplinary light on the governance and infrastructure of public-private platforms that enable innovation and collaboration while integrating respective market segments. As a contribution to practice, we provide clear guidance for policy-makers in strategizing the development and governance of and through national digital platforms in education.

