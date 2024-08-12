- The usage of data to improve or create business models has become vital for companies in the 21st century. However, to extract value from data it is important to understand the business model. Taxonomies for data-driven business models (DDBM) aim to provide guidance for the development and ideation of new business models relying on data. In IS research, however, different taxonomies have emerged in recent years, partly redundant, partly contradictory. Thus, there is a need to synthesize the common ground of these taxonomies within IS research. Based on 26 IS-related taxonomies and 30 cases, we derive and define 14 generic building blocks of DDBM to develop a consolidated taxonomy that represents the current state-of-the-art. Thus, we integrate existing research on DDBM and provide avenues for further exploration of data-induced potentials for business models as well as for the development and analysis of general or industry-specific DDBM.