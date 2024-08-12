Uncovering the digitalization impact on consumer decision-making for checking accounts in banking

Checking account providers must understand the importance of digital and non-digital service attributes across different customer segments to achieve a product-market fit in digitalization. In particular, various latent personal characteristics influence customer choices in digital banking. However, there is only limited research on banking customer behavior beyond the technology acceptance model, and none that explores customer preferences for checking accounts experimentally. Against this background, we present the results of a discrete choice experiment on customer preferences towards checking accounts in Germany. The outcome of the paper is a detailed quantitative assessment of the relationships between checking account service attributes and a set of latent influencing factors on choice. While customer service experience, the scope of services, and professional expertise are identified as re-occurring critical aspects for customers when choosing their banking service provider, the type of provider and digital product innovation

Checking account providers must understand the importance of digital and non-digital service attributes across different customer segments to achieve a product-market fit in digitalization. In particular, various latent personal characteristics influence customer choices in digital banking. However, there is only limited research on banking customer behavior beyond the technology acceptance model, and none that explores customer preferences for checking accounts experimentally. Against this background, we present the results of a discrete choice experiment on customer preferences towards checking accounts in Germany. The outcome of the paper is a detailed quantitative assessment of the relationships between checking account service attributes and a set of latent influencing factors on choice. While customer service experience, the scope of services, and professional expertise are identified as re-occurring critical aspects for customers when choosing their banking service provider, the type of provider and digital product innovation showed little impact on customer choice overall. In multigroup analyses, we reveal the moderating impact of influencing factors on the preference of checking account service attributes. Additional segmentation analyses point to six customer segments from which four still prefer a traditional operating model. The largest segment of traditional product-innovative customers prefers digitalized, i.e., data-driven checking accounts in a mixed-mode with human customer advisory and on-site branch services from a traditional bank. At the other end of the spectrum, a small innovative Fintech customer segment, influenced by non-pragmatism and social norms, prefers a purely digital operating model with data-driven applications in banking.

…