Organizational change toward IT-supported personal advisory in incumbent banks
- Due to changing customer behavior in digitalization, banks urge to change their traditional value creation in order to improve interaction with customers. New digital technologies such as core banking solutions change organizational structures to provide organizational and individual affordances in IT-supported personal advisory. Based on adaptive structuration theory and with qualitative data from 24 German banks, we identify first, second and third order issues of organizational change in value creation, which are connected with a set of affordances and constraints as the outcomes for customer interaction.
|Author details:
|Maik DehnertORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-61140-8_14
|ISBN:
|978-3-030-61139-2
|ISBN:
|978-3-030-61140-8
|Title of parent work (English):
|Perspectives in business informatics research
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publishing:
|Cham
|Editor(s):
|Robert Andrei Buchmann, Andrea Polini, Björn Johansson, Dimitris Karagiannis
|Publication type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/10/11
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2024/08/12
|Volume:
|398
|Number of pages:
|15
|First page:
|205
|Last Page:
|219
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|Peer review:
|Nicht ermittelbar