Organizational change toward IT-supported personal advisory in incumbent banks

  • Due to changing customer behavior in digitalization, banks urge to change their traditional value creation in order to improve interaction with customers. New digital technologies such as core banking solutions change organizational structures to provide organizational and individual affordances in IT-supported personal advisory. Based on adaptive structuration theory and with qualitative data from 24 German banks, we identify first, second and third order issues of organizational change in value creation, which are connected with a set of affordances and constraints as the outcomes for customer interaction.

Metadaten
Author details:Maik DehnertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-61140-8_14
Title of parent work (English):Perspectives in business informatics research
Editor(s):Robert Andrei Buchmann, Andrea Polini, Björn Johansson, Dimitris Karagiannis
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/10/11
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/08/12
