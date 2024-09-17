On the effects of disorder on the ability of oscillatory or directional dynamics to synchronize
- In this thesis I present a collection of publications of my work, containing analytic results and observations in numerical experiments on the effects of various inhomogeneities, on the ability of coupled oscillators to synchronize their collective dynamics. Most of these works are concerned with the effects of Gaussian and non-Gaussian noise acting on the phase of autonomous oscillators (Secs. 2.1-2.4) or on the direction of higher dimensional state vectors (Secs. 2.5,2.6). I obtain exact and approximate solutions to the non-linear equations governing the distributions of phases, or perform linear stability analysis of the uniform distribution to obtain the transition point from a completely disordered state to partial order or more complicated collective behavior. Other inhomogeneities, that can affect synchronization of coupled oscillators, are irregular, chaotic oscillations or a complex, and possibly random structure in the coupling network. In Section 2.9 I present a new method to define the phase- and frequency linear responseIn this thesis I present a collection of publications of my work, containing analytic results and observations in numerical experiments on the effects of various inhomogeneities, on the ability of coupled oscillators to synchronize their collective dynamics. Most of these works are concerned with the effects of Gaussian and non-Gaussian noise acting on the phase of autonomous oscillators (Secs. 2.1-2.4) or on the direction of higher dimensional state vectors (Secs. 2.5,2.6). I obtain exact and approximate solutions to the non-linear equations governing the distributions of phases, or perform linear stability analysis of the uniform distribution to obtain the transition point from a completely disordered state to partial order or more complicated collective behavior. Other inhomogeneities, that can affect synchronization of coupled oscillators, are irregular, chaotic oscillations or a complex, and possibly random structure in the coupling network. In Section 2.9 I present a new method to define the phase- and frequency linear response function for chaotic oscillators. In Sections 2.4, 2.7 and 2.8 I study synchronization in complex networks of coupled oscillators. Each section in Chapter 2 - Manuscripts, is devoted to one research paper and begins with a list of the main results, a description of my contributions to the work and a short account of the scientific context, i.e. the questions and challenges which started the research and the relation of the work to my other research projects. The manuscripts in this thesis are reproductions of the arXiv versions, i.e. preprints under the creative commons licence.…
- In dieser Habilitationsschrift präsentiere ich eine Sammlung von Veröffentlichungen meiner Arbeit, die analytische Ergebnisse und Beobachtungen aus numerischen Experimenten zu den Effekten verschiedener Inhomogenitäten auf die Fähigkeit gekoppelter Oszillatoren zur Synchronisation ihrer kollektiven Dynamik enthält. Die meisten dieser Arbeiten befassen sich mit den Effekten von gaußschem und nicht-gaußschem Rauschen, das auf die Phasen autonomer Oszillatoren einwirkt (Abschnitte 2.1-2.4) oder auf die Richtung von höherdimensionalen Zustandsvektoren (Abschnitte 2.5, 2.6). Ich erhalte exakte und approximative Lösungen für die nichtlinearen Gleichungen, die die Verteilung der Phasen bestimmen, oder führe eine lineare Stabilitätsanalyse der Gleichverteilung durch, um den Übergangspunkt von einem vollständig ungeordneten Zustand zu partieller Ordnung oder komplexerem kollektiven Verhalten zu ermitteln. Andere Inhomogenitäten, die die Synchronisation gekoppelter Oszillatoren beeinflussen können, sind unregelmäßige, chaotische OszillationenIn dieser Habilitationsschrift präsentiere ich eine Sammlung von Veröffentlichungen meiner Arbeit, die analytische Ergebnisse und Beobachtungen aus numerischen Experimenten zu den Effekten verschiedener Inhomogenitäten auf die Fähigkeit gekoppelter Oszillatoren zur Synchronisation ihrer kollektiven Dynamik enthält. Die meisten dieser Arbeiten befassen sich mit den Effekten von gaußschem und nicht-gaußschem Rauschen, das auf die Phasen autonomer Oszillatoren einwirkt (Abschnitte 2.1-2.4) oder auf die Richtung von höherdimensionalen Zustandsvektoren (Abschnitte 2.5, 2.6). Ich erhalte exakte und approximative Lösungen für die nichtlinearen Gleichungen, die die Verteilung der Phasen bestimmen, oder führe eine lineare Stabilitätsanalyse der Gleichverteilung durch, um den Übergangspunkt von einem vollständig ungeordneten Zustand zu partieller Ordnung oder komplexerem kollektiven Verhalten zu ermitteln. Andere Inhomogenitäten, die die Synchronisation gekoppelter Oszillatoren beeinflussen können, sind unregelmäßige, chaotische Oszillationen oder eine komplexe und möglicherweise zufällige Struktur im Kopplungsnetzwerk. In Abschnitt 2.9 präsentiere ich eine neue Methode zur Definition der Phasen- und Frequenzantwortfunktion für chaotische Oszillatoren. In den Abschnitten 2.4, 2.7 und 2.8 untersuche ich die Synchronisation in komplexen Netzwerken gekoppelter Oszillatoren. Jeder Abschnitt in Kapitel 2 - Manuskripte, ist einer Forschungsarbeit gewidmet und beginnt mit einer Liste der wichtigsten Ergebnisse, einer Beschreibung meiner Beiträge zur Arbeit und einem kurzen Überblick über den wissenschaftlichen Kontext, d.h. die Fragen und Herausforderungen, die die Forschung ausgelöst haben, sowie der Zusammenhang der Arbeit mit meinen anderen Forschungsprojekten. Die Manuskripte in dieser Dissertation sind Nachdrucke der arXiv-Versionen, d.h. Vorabdrucke unter der Creative Commons Lizenz.…
|Ralf TönjesORCiDGND
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-651942
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-65194
|Über die Wirkung von Unordnung auf die Synchronisierbarkeit von oszillatorischer oder gerichteter Dynamik
|Carsten BetaORCiDGND, Thilo GrossORCiDGND, Michael ZaksORCiDGND
|Habilitation Thesis
|English
|2024
|2024
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2024/07/19
|2024/09/17
|Dynamik in Netzwerken; Oszillatoren; Synchronisation
dynamics on networks; oscillators; synchronization
|viii, 124
|UG 3900, UG 3700, UG 3100
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International