On the effects of disorder on the ability of oscillatory or directional dynamics to synchronize

In this thesis I present a collection of publications of my work, containing analytic results and observations in numerical experiments on the effects of various inhomogeneities, on the ability of coupled oscillators to synchronize their collective dynamics. Most of these works are concerned with the effects of Gaussian and non-Gaussian noise acting on the phase of autonomous oscillators (Secs. 2.1-2.4) or on the direction of higher dimensional state vectors (Secs. 2.5,2.6). I obtain exact and approximate solutions to the non-linear equations governing the distributions of phases, or perform linear stability analysis of the uniform distribution to obtain the transition point from a completely disordered state to partial order or more complicated collective behavior. Other inhomogeneities, that can affect synchronization of coupled oscillators, are irregular, chaotic oscillations or a complex, and possibly random structure in the coupling network. In Section 2.9 I present a new method to define the phase- and frequency linear response function for chaotic oscillators. In Sections 2.4, 2.7 and 2.8 I study synchronization in complex networks of coupled oscillators. Each section in Chapter 2 - Manuscripts, is devoted to one research paper and begins with a list of the main results, a description of my contributions to the work and a short account of the scientific context, i.e. the questions and challenges which started the research and the relation of the work to my other research projects. The manuscripts in this thesis are reproductions of the arXiv versions, i.e. preprints under the creative commons licence.

