Network analysis for a community-based school- and family-based obesity prevention program

  • Rising childhood obesity with its detrimental health consequences poses a challenge to the health care system. Community-based, multi-setting interventions with the participatory involvement of relevant stakeholders are emerging as promising. To gain insights into the structural and processual characteristics of stakeholder networks, conducting a network analysis (NA) is advisable. Within the program "Family+-Healthy Living Together in Families and Schools", a network analysis was conducted in two rural model regions and one urban model region. Relevant stakeholders were identified in 2020-2021 through expert interviews and interviewed by telephone to elicit key variables such as frequency of contact and intensity of collaboration. Throughout the NA, characteristics such as density, centrality, and connectedness were analyzed and are presented graphically. Due to the differences in the number of inhabitants and the rural or urban structure of the model regions, the three networks (network#1, network#2, and network#3) included 20, 14,Rising childhood obesity with its detrimental health consequences poses a challenge to the health care system. Community-based, multi-setting interventions with the participatory involvement of relevant stakeholders are emerging as promising. To gain insights into the structural and processual characteristics of stakeholder networks, conducting a network analysis (NA) is advisable. Within the program "Family+-Healthy Living Together in Families and Schools", a network analysis was conducted in two rural model regions and one urban model region. Relevant stakeholders were identified in 2020-2021 through expert interviews and interviewed by telephone to elicit key variables such as frequency of contact and intensity of collaboration. Throughout the NA, characteristics such as density, centrality, and connectedness were analyzed and are presented graphically. Due to the differences in the number of inhabitants and the rural or urban structure of the model regions, the three networks (network#1, network#2, and network#3) included 20, 14, and 12 stakeholders, respectively. All networks had similar densities (network#1, 48%; network#2, 52%; network#3, 42%), whereas the degree centrality of network#1 (0.57) and network#3 (0.58) was one-third higher compared with network#2 (0.39). All three networks differed in the distribution of stakeholders in terms of field of expertise and structural orientation. On average, stakeholders exchanged information quarterly and were connected on an informal level. Based on the results of the NA, it appears to be useful to initialize a community health facilitator to involve relevant stakeholders from the education, sports, and health systems in projects and to strive for the goal of sustainable health promotion, regardless of the rural or urban structure of the region. Participatory involvement of relevant stakeholders can have a positive influence on the effective dissemination of information and networking with other stakeholders.show moreshow less

Author details:Katharina BrauerORCiD, Hagen WulffORCiDGND, Sabine Pawellek, Alexandra Ziegeldorf
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/healthcare10081501
ISSN:2227-9032
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36011157
Title of parent work (English):Healthcare : open access journal
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/09
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/13
Tag:children; collaboration; network analysis; public health; stakeholder
Volume:10
Issue:8
Article number:1501
Number of pages:15
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) [ZMVI1-2519KIG006]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

