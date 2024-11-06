Schließen

Compared to what?

  • Performance evaluation is based on comparison standards. Results can either be contrasted to former results (temporal comparison) or results of others (social comparison). Existing literature analyzed potential effects of teachers' stable preferences for comparison standards on students' learning outcomes. The present experiments investigated effects of learners' own preferences for comparison standards on learning persistence and performance. Based on research and findings on person-environment-fit, we postulated a fit hypothesis for learners' preferences for comparison standards and framed feedback on learning persistence and performance. We tested our hypotheses in two separate experiments (N = 203 and N = 132) using different manipulations of framed feedback (temporal vs. social) in an e-learning environment, thus establishing high ecological validity and allowing objective data to be collected. We found first evidence for beneficial effects of receiving framed feedback towards own preferences on learning persistence andPerformance evaluation is based on comparison standards. Results can either be contrasted to former results (temporal comparison) or results of others (social comparison). Existing literature analyzed potential effects of teachers' stable preferences for comparison standards on students' learning outcomes. The present experiments investigated effects of learners' own preferences for comparison standards on learning persistence and performance. Based on research and findings on person-environment-fit, we postulated a fit hypothesis for learners' preferences for comparison standards and framed feedback on learning persistence and performance. We tested our hypotheses in two separate experiments (N = 203 and N = 132) using different manipulations of framed feedback (temporal vs. social) in an e-learning environment, thus establishing high ecological validity and allowing objective data to be collected. We found first evidence for beneficial effects of receiving framed feedback towards own preferences on learning persistence and performance in our experiments. We tested fluency as a possible underlying psychological mechanism in our second experiment and observed a larger fit effect on learning persistence under disfluency. The results are discussed regarding a new theoretical perspective on the concept of preferences for comparison standards as well as opportunities for adaptive e-learning.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Marc P. JansonORCiD, Jan Siebert, Oliver DickhäuserORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1186/s41239-022-00358-2
ISSN:2365-9440
Title of parent work (English):International Journal of Educational Technology in Higher Education
Subtitle (English):effects of social and temporal comparison standards of feedback in an e-learning context
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/10
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/06
Tag:e-learning; feedback; frame of reference; reference norm orientation; self-regulated learning
Volume:19
Issue:1
Article number:54
Number of pages:26
Funding institution:Center of Doctoral Studies in Social Sciences (CDSS) of the Graduate; School of Economic and Social Sciences (GESS) of the University of; Mannheim; KonradAdenauer-Foundation
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

