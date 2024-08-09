Schließen

A switchable secrete-and-capture system enables efficient selection of Pichia pastoris clones producing high yields of Fab fragments

  • Pichia pastoris (syn. Komagataella phaffii) represents a commonly used expression system in the biotech industry. High clonal variation of transformants, however, typically results in a broad range of specific productivities for secreted proteins. To isolate rare clones with exceedingly high product titers, an extensive number of clones need to be screened. In contrast to high-throughput screenings of P. pastoris clones in microtiter plates, secrete-and -capture methodologies have the potential to efficiently isolate high-producer clones among millions of cells through fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS).Here, we describe a novel approach for the non-covalent binding of fragment antigen-binding (Fab) proteins to the cell surface for the isolation of high-producing clones. Eight different single-chain variable fragment (scFv)-based capture matrices specific for the constant part of the Fabs were fused to the Saccharomyces cerevisiae alpha -agglutinin (SAG1) anchor protein for surface display in P. pastoris. By encoding thePichia pastoris (syn. Komagataella phaffii) represents a commonly used expression system in the biotech industry. High clonal variation of transformants, however, typically results in a broad range of specific productivities for secreted proteins. To isolate rare clones with exceedingly high product titers, an extensive number of clones need to be screened. In contrast to high-throughput screenings of P. pastoris clones in microtiter plates, secrete-and -capture methodologies have the potential to efficiently isolate high-producer clones among millions of cells through fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS).Here, we describe a novel approach for the non-covalent binding of fragment antigen-binding (Fab) proteins to the cell surface for the isolation of high-producing clones. Eight different single-chain variable fragment (scFv)-based capture matrices specific for the constant part of the Fabs were fused to the Saccharomyces cerevisiae alpha -agglutinin (SAG1) anchor protein for surface display in P. pastoris. By encoding the capture matrix on an episomal plasmid harboring inherently unstable autonomously replicating sequences (ARS), this secrete-and -capture system offers a switchable scFv display. Efficient plasmid clearance upon removal of selective pres-sure enabled the direct use of isolated clones for subsequent Fab production. Flow-sorted clones (n = 276) displaying high amounts of Fabs showed a significant increase in median Fab titers detected in the cell-free supernatant (CFS) compared to unsorted clones (n = 276) when cells were cultivated in microtiter plates (fac-tor in the range of-21-49). Fab titers of clones exhibiting the highest product titer observed for each of the two approaches were increased by up to 8-fold for the sorted clone. Improved Fab yields of sorted cells vs. unsorted cells were confirmed in an upscaled shake flask cultivation of selected candidates (factor in the range of-2-3). Hence, the developed display-based selection method proved to be a valuable tool for efficient clone screening in the early stages of our bioprocess development.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Dominic GätjenGND, Marek WieczorekGND, Martin ListekGND, Florian Tomszak, Volker NölleGND, Katja HanackORCiDGND, Miriam Susanna DrosteGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jim.2022.113383
ISSN:0022-1759
ISSN:1872-7905
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36356896
Title of parent work (English):Journal of immunological methods
Publisher:Elsevier Science
Place of publishing:Amsterdam [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/11/28
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/09
Tag:FACS; Fab fragment production; Pichia pastoris; yeast surface display high throughput screening
Volume:511
Article number:113383
Number of pages:14
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.