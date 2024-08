Wie verändert sich die Unterrichts- und Schulqualität, die Leistung und die Schülerzusammensetzung nach der Schulinspektionsdiagnose „erheblicher Entwicklungsbedarf“?

The School Inspectorate evaluates schools with the aim of quality assurance and quality development. This applies in particular to schools where "considerable need for development" has been identified. These schools receive additional support, but also experience additional pressure as a result. The further development of these schools has hardly been researched so far. Therefore, using data from the school inspectorate, official statistics and performance data from 333 Berlin primary schools, this study examines changes in indicators of instruction and school quality, school performance, and composition of the student body (SES and percentage of students from nonGerman-speaking homes) following the diagnosis "considerable need for development". The empirical analyses showed that at these schools instruction and school quality changed only slightly, the achievement gap did not decrease significantly in statistical terms (in comparison to all other primary schools), and the composition of the student body did not change with

The School Inspectorate evaluates schools with the aim of quality assurance and quality development. This applies in particular to schools where "considerable need for development" has been identified. These schools receive additional support, but also experience additional pressure as a result. The further development of these schools has hardly been researched so far. Therefore, using data from the school inspectorate, official statistics and performance data from 333 Berlin primary schools, this study examines changes in indicators of instruction and school quality, school performance, and composition of the student body (SES and percentage of students from nonGerman-speaking homes) following the diagnosis "considerable need for development". The empirical analyses showed that at these schools instruction and school quality changed only slightly, the achievement gap did not decrease significantly in statistical terms (in comparison to all other primary schools), and the composition of the student body did not change with regard to socio-economic status (SES). However, a statistically significant increase of the proportion of students from non-German-speaking homes was observed.

