The literature on social inequality in study abroad almost exclusively focuses on university students. This paper systematically examines the role of socioeconomic status (SES) for study abroad intent (SAI) and uptake across all levels of pre-college education in Japan, thereby also providing a first in-depth empirical study on pre-college study abroad (PSA) in this country. Drawing on theories of social inequality (especially the effectively main-tained inequality (EMI) thesis) in combination with elements from cumulative advantage and life course research, we understand the intention and final decision to study abroad as an outcome of SES-specific differ-ences in educational biographies, with higher SES families seeking transnational education for their children to achieve status advantages. Using large-scale cross-sectional data for Japan (N = 15,450) for children aged three to eighteen years, binary and generalized ordered logit regressions show that children from high SES families are generally more likely to (1) express SAI (especially for college) and take up PSA; and (2) choose more exclusive forms of PSA, i.e. earlier and more lengthy stays. Findings further indicate that (3) the SES-gap in the likelihood to show SAI or take up PSA is highest at the pre-and high school levels. Applying the KHB method we found that (4) the percentage of SES effects on SAI mediated through earlier PSA experience is marginal or even reversed at times. We conclude that early PSA experience is positively related to further SAI, with high SES students likely accumulating transnational human capital to a greater extent, possibly acquiring status advantages. In sum, our results support the EMI and cumulative advantage perspectives, indicating undetected first-and second-level horizontal inequalities in Japanese education and call for similar research in other national contexts.

