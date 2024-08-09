Schließen

Refined position estimates for surfaces of Willmore type in Riemannian manifolds

  • In this paper we consider surfaces which are critical points of the Willmore functional subject to constrained area. In the case of small area we calculate the corrections to the intrinsic geometry induced by the ambient curvature. These estimates together with the choice of an adapted geometric center of mass lead to refined position estimates in relation to the scalar curvature of the ambient manifold.

