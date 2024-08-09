The role of regulation and regional government quality for high-growth firms
- High-growth firms (HGFs) are important for job creation and productivity growth. We investigate the relationship between product and labour market regulations, as well as the quality of regional governments that implement these regulations, and the development of HGFs across European regions. Using data from Eurostat, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), World Economic Forum (WEF), and Gothenburg University, we show that both regulatory stringency and the quality of the regional government relate to the regional shares of HGFs. In particular, we find that the effect of labour and product market regulations is moderated by the quality of regional government. Depending on the quality of regional governments, regulations may have a ‘good, bad or ugly’ influence on the development of HGFs. Our findings contribute to the debate on the effects of regulations and offer important building blocks to develop tailored policy measures that may influence the development of HGFs in a region.
|Sara Amoroso, Benedikt Herrmann, Alexander S. KritikosORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1080/00343404.2024.2366289
|0034-3404
|1360-0591
|Regional studies
|the good, the bad and the ugly
|Taylor & Francis
|London
|Article
|English
|2024/07/29
|2024
|2024/08/09
|Tag:
|high-growth firms; quality of regional governments; regions; regulation
|18
|1
|18
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International