Schließen

The fermionic integral on loop space and the Pfaffian line bundle

  • As the loop space of a Riemannian manifold is infinite-dimensional, it is a non-trivial problem to make sense of the "top degree component " of a differential form on it. In this paper, we show that a formula from finite dimensions generalizes to assign a sensible "top degree component " to certain composite forms, obtained by wedging with the exponential (in the exterior algebra) of the canonical presymplectic 2-form on the loop space. This construction is a crucial ingredient for the definition of the supersymmetric path integral on the loop space.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Florian HanischGND, Matthias LudewigORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/5.0060355
ISSN:0022-2488
ISSN:1089-7658
ISSN:1527-2427
Title of parent work (English):Journal of mathematical physics
Publisher:American Inst. of Physics
Place of publishing:College Park, Md.
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/12/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/09
Volume:63
Issue:12
Article number:123502
Number of pages:26
Funding institution:Max-Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics in Potsdam; (Albert-Einstein-Institute); Max-Planck-Institute for Mathematics in; Bonn; Max-Planck Foundation; ARC [FL170100020]; Institute for; Mathematics at the University of Potsdam; University of Adelaide;; Australian Research Council [FL170100020] Funding Source: Australian; Research Council
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.