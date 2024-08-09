Relevance of public administrations
- Power relations within the area of blockchain governance are complex by definition and a comprehensive analysis that links technological and institutional elements is missing to date. The research that is presented with this article focuses on the visualization of the shifting power relations with the introduction of blockchain. For this purpose, the analysis leverages an adjusted version of the multi-stakeholder influence mapping tool. The analysis considers the various stakeholders within the multi-layered blockchain technology stack and compares three fundamental blockchain scenarios, including public and private blockchain settings. The findings show that public administrations face indeed less power with the introduction of blockchain, while new stakeholders come into play who wield influence rather uncontrolled. Nonetheless, public administrations are not powerless overall and remain influential stakeholders. This paper concludes that blockchain governance is not as democratic as blockchain enthusiasts tend to argue and derivesPower relations within the area of blockchain governance are complex by definition and a comprehensive analysis that links technological and institutional elements is missing to date. The research that is presented with this article focuses on the visualization of the shifting power relations with the introduction of blockchain. For this purpose, the analysis leverages an adjusted version of the multi-stakeholder influence mapping tool. The analysis considers the various stakeholders within the multi-layered blockchain technology stack and compares three fundamental blockchain scenarios, including public and private blockchain settings. The findings show that public administrations face indeed less power with the introduction of blockchain, while new stakeholders come into play who wield influence rather uncontrolled. Nonetheless, public administrations are not powerless overall and remain influential stakeholders. This paper concludes that blockchain governance is not as democratic as blockchain enthusiasts tend to argue and derives corresponding opportunities for further research.…
|Author details:
|Maik BrinkmannORCiD
|Handle:
|http://hdl.handle.net/10125/70898
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.24251/HICSS.2021.285
|ISBN:
|978-0-9981331-4-0
|Title of parent work (English):
|Proceedings of the 54th Hawaii International Conference on System Sciences 2021
|Subtitle (English):
|visualization of shifting power relations in blockchain-based public service delivery
|Publisher:
|University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
|Place of publishing:
|Honolulu, HI
|Publication type:
|Conference Proceeding
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/01/05
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/08/09
|Tag:
|Emerging Topics in Digital Government; blockchain; influence mapping; power relations; stakeholder analysis; visualization
|Number of pages:
|10
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|Peer review:
|Nicht referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International