Power relations within the area of blockchain governance are complex by definition and a comprehensive analysis that links technological and institutional elements is missing to date. The research that is presented with this article focuses on the visualization of the shifting power relations with the introduction of blockchain. For this purpose, the analysis leverages an adjusted version of the multi-stakeholder influence mapping tool. The analysis considers the various stakeholders within the multi-layered blockchain technology stack and compares three fundamental blockchain scenarios, including public and private blockchain settings. The findings show that public administrations face indeed less power with the introduction of blockchain, while new stakeholders come into play who wield influence rather uncontrolled. Nonetheless, public administrations are not powerless overall and remain influential stakeholders. This paper concludes that blockchain governance is not as democratic as blockchain enthusiasts tend to argue and derives corresponding opportunities for further research.

