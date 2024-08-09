Schließen

Discourse connectives and their arguments

  • Adverbial connectives like therefore, which link a preceding 'external' to an 'internal' argument, can be regarded as anaphoric: The external argument is selected by an interpretation process akin to that of an event anaphor, and intervening material can appear between both arguments. We report on a crowdsourcing experiment on the German connectives trotzdem and dennoch that studies factors that lead readers to assume such long-distance arguments: semantic plausibility of intervening material, 'subjective' versus 'objective' content, and the presence of an anaphoric morpheme in the connective. We find that the type and content of the intervening material play an important role in argument choice.

Author details:Yulia ClausenORCiD, Manfred StedeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/lingvan-2021-0102
Title of parent work (English):Linguistics Vanguard
Subtitle (English):an experiment on anaphoricity in German
Date of first publication:2022/12/28
Tag:connective; discourse anaphora; discourse structure
