Long-term monitoring of training load, force-velocity profile, and Performance in elite weightlifters: a case series with two male Olympic athletes

  • The aim of this case series approach was to analyze weekly changes in force-velocity relationship (FvR) parameters ((v) over bar, (F) over bar (0), (P) over bar (max)) and theoretical snatch performance (snatchth) assessed through a specific snatch pull test in preparation of the European and World Championships in 2 male elite weightlifters. A second aim was to examine associations of training load (volume, volume load, average load), barbell -, and snatchth over a period of 2 macrocycles in preparation of the same competitions. FvR-parameters, snatchth, training load data, and body mass were assessed weekly over 40 weeks. Using the smallest real difference approach, significant (p <= 0.05) decreases in (v) over bar (0) and increases in (v) over bar, (F) over bar (0), (P) over bar (max), and snatchth were found within macrocycles. However, the large significant loss in body mass (approximate to 11%) in athlete 1 during macrocycle 2 represents most likely a main factor for diminished (P) over bar (max), and snatchth inThe aim of this case series approach was to analyze weekly changes in force-velocity relationship (FvR) parameters ((v) over bar, (F) over bar (0), (P) over bar (max)) and theoretical snatch performance (snatchth) assessed through a specific snatch pull test in preparation of the European and World Championships in 2 male elite weightlifters. A second aim was to examine associations of training load (volume, volume load, average load), barbell -, and snatchth over a period of 2 macrocycles in preparation of the same competitions. FvR-parameters, snatchth, training load data, and body mass were assessed weekly over 40 weeks. Using the smallest real difference approach, significant (p <= 0.05) decreases in (v) over bar (0) and increases in (v) over bar, (F) over bar (0), (P) over bar (max), and snatchth were found within macrocycles. However, the large significant loss in body mass (approximate to 11%) in athlete 1 during macrocycle 2 represents most likely a main factor for diminished (P) over bar (max), and snatchth in macrocycle 2. Based on cross-correlation analyses, barbell FvR-parameters and snatchth were significantly (p <= 0.05) associated with maximal strength, muscle power, and speed training load variables. Moderate correlations (0.31-0.47) were found between training load and (P) over bar (max) and snatchth in athlete 2. It can be concluded that the applied training loads elicits improvements in <(P)(max) and snatchth because the athlete approached the main competitions. However, because of the large loss in body mass, the relations between training load and barbell FvR-parameters and snatchth were less clear in athlete 1. It seems that a loss in body mass as a result of a change in bodyweight category mitigates <(P)over bar>(max) development during the macrocycle and hindered to reach peak snatchth at the main competitions.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Ingo SandauORCiDGND, Urs GranacherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1519/JSC.0000000000004228
ISSN:1064-8011
ISSN:1533-4287
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36417359
Title of parent work (English):Journal of strength and conditioning research : the research journal of the NSCA
Publisher:Lippincott Williams & Wilkins
Place of publishing:Philadelphia, Pa.
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/12/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/08
Tag:maximal strength; power; snatch; speed; time series analysis
Volume:36
Issue:12
Number of pages:10
First page:3446
Last Page:3455
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Community [KT; 1-17]; German Weightlifting Federation (BVDG)
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

