Retention time prediction using neural networks increases identifications in crosslinking mass spectrometry

  Crosslinking mass spectrometry has developed into a robust technique that is increasingly used to investigate the interactomes of organelles and cells. However, the incomplete and noisy information in the mass spectra of crosslinked peptides limits the numbers of protein-protein interactions that can be confidently identified. Here, we leverage chromatographic retention time information to aid the identification of crosslinked peptides from mass spectra. Our Siamese machine learning model xiRT achieves highly accurate retention time predictions of crosslinked peptides in a multi-dimensional separation of crosslinked E. coli lysate. Importantly, supplementing the search engine score with retention time features leads to a substantial increase in protein-protein interactions without affecting confidence. This approach is not limited to cell lysates and multi-dimensional separation but also improves considerably the analysis of crosslinked multiprotein complexes with a single chromatographic dimension. Retention times are a powerful complement to mass spectrometric information to increase the sensitivity of crosslinking mass spectrometry analyses. Predicting chromatographic retention times (RTs) has proven beneficial in proteomics but has not yet been achieved for crosslinked peptides. Here, the authors develop an RT prediction tool for crosslinked peptides and leverage predicted RTs to increase identifications in crosslinking mass spectrometry studies.

Metadaten
Author details:Sven Hans-Joachim GieseORCiDGND, Ludwig R. SinnORCiD, Fritz WegnerORCiD, Juri RappsilberORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23441-0
ISSN:2041-1723
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34050149
Title of parent work (English):Nature Communications
Publisher:Springer Nature
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/28
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/12/04
Volume:12
Issue:1
Article number:3237
Number of pages:11
Funding institution:NVIDIA; Wellcome TrustWellcome TrustEuropean Commission [203149, 103139]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [EXC 2008 - 390540038 - UniSysCat]; [392923329/GRK2473]
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

