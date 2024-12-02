Schließen

Identification of biomarkers of brown adipose tissue aging highlights the role of dysfunctional energy and nucleotide metabolism pathways

  • Brown adipose tissue function declines during aging and may contribute to the onset of metabolic disorders such as diabetes and obesity. Only limited understanding of the mechanisms leading to the metabolic impairment of brown adipocytes during aging exists. To this end, interscapular brown adipose tissue samples were collected from young and aged mice for quantification of differential gene expression and metabolite levels. To identify potential processes involved in brown adipocyte dysfunction, metabolite concentrations were correlated to aging and significantly changed candidates were subsequently integrated with a non-targeted proteomic dataset and gene expression analyses. Our results include novel age-dependent correlations of polar intermediates in brown adipose tissue. Identified metabolites clustered around three biochemical processes, specifically energy metabolism, nucleotide metabolism and vitamin metabolism. One mechanism of brown adipose tissue dysfunction may be linked to mast cell activity, and we identify increasedBrown adipose tissue function declines during aging and may contribute to the onset of metabolic disorders such as diabetes and obesity. Only limited understanding of the mechanisms leading to the metabolic impairment of brown adipocytes during aging exists. To this end, interscapular brown adipose tissue samples were collected from young and aged mice for quantification of differential gene expression and metabolite levels. To identify potential processes involved in brown adipocyte dysfunction, metabolite concentrations were correlated to aging and significantly changed candidates were subsequently integrated with a non-targeted proteomic dataset and gene expression analyses. Our results include novel age-dependent correlations of polar intermediates in brown adipose tissue. Identified metabolites clustered around three biochemical processes, specifically energy metabolism, nucleotide metabolism and vitamin metabolism. One mechanism of brown adipose tissue dysfunction may be linked to mast cell activity, and we identify increased histamine levels in aged brown fat as a potential biomarker. In addition, alterations of genes involved in synthesis and degradation of many metabolites were mainly observed in the mature brown adipocyte fraction as opposed to the stromal vascular fraction. These findings may provide novel insights on the molecular mechanisms contributing to the impaired thermogenesis of brown adipocytes during aging.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Carola ManciniORCiD, Sabrina GohlkeORCiDGND, Francisco Garcia-CarrizoORCiD, Vyacheslav ZagoriyGND, Heike Stephanowitz, Tim Julius SchulzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99362-1
ISSN:2045-2322
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34620947
Title of parent work (English):Scientific reports
Publisher:Springer Nature
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/07
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/12/02
Volume:11
Issue:1
Article number:19928
Number of pages:15
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [2445/5-1, 2445/2-1]; Paul Ehrlich Foundation; German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) - German Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); State of Brandenburg (DZD Grant) [82DZD00302, 82DZD03D03, 82DZD0042G, 82DZD03C3G]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

