Identification of biomarkers of brown adipose tissue aging highlights the role of dysfunctional energy and nucleotide metabolism pathways
Brown adipose tissue function declines during aging and may contribute to the onset of metabolic disorders such as diabetes and obesity. Only limited understanding of the mechanisms leading to the metabolic impairment of brown adipocytes during aging exists. To this end, interscapular brown adipose tissue samples were collected from young and aged mice for quantification of differential gene expression and metabolite levels. To identify potential processes involved in brown adipocyte dysfunction, metabolite concentrations were correlated to aging and significantly changed candidates were subsequently integrated with a non-targeted proteomic dataset and gene expression analyses. Our results include novel age-dependent correlations of polar intermediates in brown adipose tissue. Identified metabolites clustered around three biochemical processes, specifically energy metabolism, nucleotide metabolism and vitamin metabolism. One mechanism of brown adipose tissue dysfunction may be linked to mast cell activity, and we identify increased histamine levels in aged brown fat as a potential biomarker. In addition, alterations of genes involved in synthesis and degradation of many metabolites were mainly observed in the mature brown adipocyte fraction as opposed to the stromal vascular fraction. These findings may provide novel insights on the molecular mechanisms contributing to the impaired thermogenesis of brown adipocytes during aging.
