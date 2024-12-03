Exploring the impact of pre-service science teachers’ reflection skills on the development of professional knowledge during a field experience

Christoph Kulgemeyer, Maren Kempin, Anna Weißbach, Andreas Borowski, David Buschhüter, Patrick Enkrott, Peter Reinhold, Josef Riese, Horst Schecker, Jan Schröder, Christoph Vogelsang
- The process of reflection is assumed to be important for developing professional knowledge through practical experience in science teaching. However, this claim requires more evidence, based on a clear definition of reflection. The main goal of the present study is to explore how reflection skills influence the development of professional knowledge gained through teaching experience. Before and after a five-month field experience, we have measured pre-service physics teachers' professional knowledge and reflection skills (N = 94; 133 cases pre and post from four German universities). We also collected data for learning opportunities during the field experience (e.g. the number of taught lessons). The present study uses a novel standardized digital simulation of collaborative oral reflections to measure reflection skills (performance assessment), as a way of increasing validity compared to self-reports. The data have been analyzed using path analysis. The main results show that reflection skills before a field experience impact theThe process of reflection is assumed to be important for developing professional knowledge through practical experience in science teaching. However, this claim requires more evidence, based on a clear definition of reflection. The main goal of the present study is to explore how reflection skills influence the development of professional knowledge gained through teaching experience. Before and after a five-month field experience, we have measured pre-service physics teachers' professional knowledge and reflection skills (N = 94; 133 cases pre and post from four German universities). We also collected data for learning opportunities during the field experience (e.g. the number of taught lessons). The present study uses a novel standardized digital simulation of collaborative oral reflections to measure reflection skills (performance assessment), as a way of increasing validity compared to self-reports. The data have been analyzed using path analysis. The main results show that reflection skills before a field experience impact the development of content knowledge (beta = 0.231*) and pedagogical knowledge (beta = 0.354**) during the field experience. Regarding the learning opportunities during the field experiences, we develop the following evidence-based post-hoc hypothesis: the more pre-service science teachers are enculturated into a community of practical teachers, the less (academic) content knowledge and pedagogical content knowledge they acquire during a field experience. Consequences for science teacher education will be discussed.…
|Christoph KulgemeyerORCiD, Maren Kempin, Anna WeißbachORCiD, Andreas BorowskiORCiDGND, David BuschhüterORCiDGND, Patrick EnkrottORCiDGND, Peter Reinhold, Josef RieseGND, Horst ScheckerORCiD, Jan Schröder, Christoph VogelsangORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1080/09500693.2021.2006820
|0950-0693
|1464-5289
|International journal of science education
|Taylor and Francis
|London [u.a.]
|Article
|English
|2021/11/26
|2021
|2024/12/03
|PCK; Professional Knowledge; Reflection
|43
|18
|23
|3035
|3057
|German Federal Ministry of Education and ResearchFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [01PK15005B]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International