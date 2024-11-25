Schließen

A ground motion based procedure to identify the earthquakes that are the most relevant for probabilistic seismic hazard analysis

  • A method is proposed to identify within seismic catalogs those earthquakes that are most relevant to the seismic hazard. The approach contrasts with the classical approach to decluster the seismic catalog with the expectation that the remaining main shocks will be the relevant events for the seismic hazard analysis. We apply a time window like in the window declustering approach of Gardner and Knopoff, but the time window is motivated by relevance to engineering. A ground motion criterion replaces the spatial window. An event in the time window is included in the "Maximum Shaking Earthquake Catalog (MSEQ catalog)" if the median ground motion at its epicenter exceeds the predicted median ground motion there from the main shock, using a locally appropriate ground motion prediction equation. Ground motion can be measured by any parameter that is estimated by a ground motion prediction equation. We consider peak acceleration and spectral amplitude (SA) at periods of 0.2, 1.0, and 3.0 s. The longer period parameters systematically removeA method is proposed to identify within seismic catalogs those earthquakes that are most relevant to the seismic hazard. The approach contrasts with the classical approach to decluster the seismic catalog with the expectation that the remaining main shocks will be the relevant events for the seismic hazard analysis. We apply a time window like in the window declustering approach of Gardner and Knopoff, but the time window is motivated by relevance to engineering. A ground motion criterion replaces the spatial window. An event in the time window is included in the "Maximum Shaking Earthquake Catalog (MSEQ catalog)" if the median ground motion at its epicenter exceeds the predicted median ground motion there from the main shock, using a locally appropriate ground motion prediction equation. Ground motion can be measured by any parameter that is estimated by a ground motion prediction equation. We consider peak acceleration and spectral amplitude (SA) at periods of 0.2, 1.0, and 3.0 s. The longer period parameters systematically remove more small events. The purpose is not to produce a declustered catalog, in which each group of physically related earthquakes is represented by its largest event. Statistical properties of the MSEQ catalog somewhat resemble the corresponding declustered catalog in three tested regions, but the MSEQ catalogs all retain more large-magnitude earthquakes. The MSEQ catalog may better represent the potential hazard in a region, and thus might be considered as an alternative to a declustered catalog in developing the seismicity model for probabilistic seismic hazard analysis.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:John G. AndersonORCiD, Fabrice CottonORCiDGND, Dino BindiORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/8755293020981987
ISSN:8755-2930
ISSN:1944-8201
Title of parent work (English):Earthquake spectra : the professional journal of the Earthquake Engineering Research Institute
Publisher:Sage Publ.
Place of publishing:Thousand Oaks
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/11
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/11/25
Tag:Earthquake Catalog; Gardner; Kolmogorov– Smirnov; Maximum Shaking; Poissonian seismicity catalog; Probabilistic seismic hazard; and Knopoff; critical values; declustering; hazard curve; most significant earthquake; seismicity
Volume:37
Issue:2
Number of pages:27
First page:762
Last Page:788
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie
Peer review:Referiert

