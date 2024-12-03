Schließen

Cytotoxicity of fagaramide derivative and canthin-6-one from Zanthoxylum (Rutaceae) species against multidrug resistant leukemia cells

  In our continuous search for cytotoxic compounds from the genus Zanthoxylum, chromatographic separation of the MeOH/CH2Cl2 (1:1) extract of Z. chalybeum yielded one new alkamide; 4-(isoprenyloxy)-3-methoxy-3,4-deoxymethylenedioxyfagaramide (1) and a known one; fagaramide (2). Similarly, from the MeOH/CH2Cl2 (1:1) extract of the stem bark of Z. parachanthum four known compounds; canthin-6-one (3), dihydrochelerythrine (4), lupeol (5) and sesamin (6) were isolated. Characterization of the structures of these compounds was achieved using spectroscopic techniques (NMR and MS). Using resazurin reduction assay 1, 3 and 6 displayed moderate cytotoxicity with IC50 values below 50 mu M against the drug sensitive CCRF-CEM and multidrug-resistant CEM/ADR5000 leukemia cell lines. It is interesting to note that 3 was more active than the standard drug, doxorubicin against CEM/ADR5000 leukemia cells. Compounds 3 and 6 showed good selectivity on leukemia cells than normal cells. In future studies 3 should be tested against a panel of drug resistant human cells.

Metadaten
Author details:Leonidah Kerubo Omosa, Gacheru Martin Mbogo, Eric Korir, Ruth Omole, Ean-Jeong Seo, Abiy YenesewORCiD, Matthias HeydenreichORCiDGND, Jacob Ogweno MidiwoORCiD, Thomas EfferthORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/14786419.2019.1587424
ISSN:1478-6419
ISSN:1478-6427
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30896260
Title of parent work (English):Natural product research
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/03/21
Publication year:2019
Release date:2024/12/03
Tag:4-(isoprenyloxy)-3-methoxy-3,4-deoxymethylenedioxyfagaramide (1); Cytotoxicity; Rutaceae; Zanthoxylum chalybeum; canthin-6-one (3); multi-drug resistant leukemia cells; selectivity
Volume:35
Issue:4
Number of pages:8
First page:579
Last Page:586
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie
Peer review:Referiert

