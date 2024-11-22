Interpretable detection of novel human viruses from genome sequencing data

Viruses evolve extremely quickly, so reliable methods for viral host prediction are necessary to safeguard biosecurity and biosafety alike. Novel humaninfecting viruses are difficult to detect with standard bioinformatics workflows. Here, we predict whether a virus can infect humans directly from nextgeneration sequencing reads. We show that deep neural architectures significantly outperform both shallow machine learning and standard, homologybased algorithms, cutting the error rates in half and generalizing to taxonomic units distant from those presented during training. Further, we develop a suite of interpretability tools and show that it can be applied also to other models beyond the host prediction task. We propose a new approach for convolutional filter visualization to disentangle the information content of each nucleotide from its contribution to the final classification decision. Nucleotideresolution maps of the learned associations between pathogen genomes and the infectious phenotype can be used to detect regions of

Viruses evolve extremely quickly, so reliable methods for viral host prediction are necessary to safeguard biosecurity and biosafety alike. Novel humaninfecting viruses are difficult to detect with standard bioinformatics workflows. Here, we predict whether a virus can infect humans directly from nextgeneration sequencing reads. We show that deep neural architectures significantly outperform both shallow machine learning and standard, homologybased algorithms, cutting the error rates in half and generalizing to taxonomic units distant from those presented during training. Further, we develop a suite of interpretability tools and show that it can be applied also to other models beyond the host prediction task. We propose a new approach for convolutional filter visualization to disentangle the information content of each nucleotide from its contribution to the final classification decision. Nucleotideresolution maps of the learned associations between pathogen genomes and the infectious phenotype can be used to detect regions of interest in novel agents, for example, the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, unknown before it caused a COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. All methods presented here are implemented as easyto-install packages not only enabling analysis of NGS datasets without requiring any deep learning skills, but also allowing advanced users to easily train and explain new models for genomics.Viruses evolve extremely quickly, so reliable methods for viral host prediction are necessary to safeguard biosecurity and biosafety alike. Novel humaninfecting viruses are difficult to detect with standard bioinformatics workflows. Here, we predict whether a virus can infect humans directly from nextgeneration sequencing reads. We show that deep neural architectures significantly outperform both shallow machine learning and standard, homologybased algorithms, cutting the error rates in half and generalizing to taxonomic units distant from those presented during training. Further, we develop a suite of interpretability tools and show that it can be applied also to other models beyond the host prediction task. We propose a new approach for convolutional filter visualization to disentangle the information content of each nucleotide from its contribution to the final classification decision. Nucleotideresolution maps of the learned associations between pathogen genomes and the infectious phenotype can be used to detect regions of interest in novel agents, for example, the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, unknown before it caused a COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. All methods presented here are implemented as easyto-install packages not only enabling analysis of NGS datasets without requiring any deep learning skills, but also allowing advanced users to easily train and explain new models for genomics.

…