Design of vesicle prototissues as a model for cellular tissues

  • Synthesizing biomimetic prototissues with predictable physical properties is a promising tool for the study of cellular tissues, as they would enable to test systematically the role of individual physical mechanisms on complex biological processes. The aim of this study is to design a biomimetic cohesive tissue with tunable mechanical properties by the controlled assembly of giant unillamelar vesicles (GUV). GUV-GUV specific adhesion is mediated by the inclusion of the streptavidin-biotin pair, or DNA complementary strands. Using a simple assembly protocol, we are capable of synthesizing vesicle prototissues of spheroidal or sheet-like morphologies, with predictable cell-cell adhesion strengths, typical sizes, and degree of compaction.

Metadaten
Author details:Laura Casas-Ferrer, Amaury BrissonORCiD, Gladys Massiera, Laura CasanellasORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d1sm00336d
ISSN:1744-6848
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33929482
Title of parent work (English):Soft matter
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/24
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/30
Volume:17
Issue:19
Number of pages:12
First page:5061
Last Page:5072
Funding institution:Labex NUMEV incorporated into the I-Site MUSE; Ecole Doctorale I2S (U. Montpellier)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

