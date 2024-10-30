Design of vesicle prototissues as a model for cellular tissues

Laura Casas-Ferrer, Amaury Brisson, Gladys Massiera, Laura Casanellas Synthesizing biomimetic prototissues with predictable physical properties is a promising tool for the study of cellular tissues, as they would enable to test systematically the role of individual physical mechanisms on complex biological processes. The aim of this study is to design a biomimetic cohesive tissue with tunable mechanical properties by the controlled assembly of giant unillamelar vesicles (GUV). GUV-GUV specific adhesion is mediated by the inclusion of the streptavidin-biotin pair, or DNA complementary strands. Using a simple assembly protocol, we are capable of synthesizing vesicle prototissues of spheroidal or sheet-like morphologies, with predictable cell-cell adhesion strengths, typical sizes, and degree of compaction.