exPrior: An R package for the formulation of ex-situ priors

  • The exPrior package implements a procedure for formulating informative priors of geostatistical properties for a target field site, called ex-situ priors and introduced in Cucchi et al. (2019). The procedure uses a Bayesian hierarchical model to assimilate multiple types of data coming from multiple sites considered as similar to the target site. This prior summarizes the information contained in the data in the form of a probability density function that can be used to better inform further geostatistical investigations at the site. The formulation of the prior uses ex-situ data, where the data set can either be gathered by the user or come in the form of a structured database. The package is designed to be flexible in that regard. For illustration purposes and for easiness of use, the package is ready to be used with the worldwide hydrogeological parameter database (WWHYPDA) Comunian and Renard (2009).

Metadaten
Author details:Falk HeßeORCiDGND, Karina CucchiORCiD, Nura Kawa, Yoram RubinORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.32614/rj-2021-031
ISSN:2073-4859
Title of parent work (English):R Journal
Publisher:R Foundation
Place of publishing:Frederiksberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/07
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/12/04
Volume:13
Issue:1
Number of pages:15
First page:101
Last Page:115
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [HE 7028/2-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

