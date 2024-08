Comparing genome-scale models of protein-constrained metabolism in heterotrophic and photosynthetic microorganisms

Genome-scale metabolic models are mathematical representations of all known reactions occurring in a cell. Combined with constraints based on physiological measurements, these models have been used to accurately predict metabolic fluxes and effects of perturbations (e.g. knock-outs) and to inform metabolic engineering strategies. Recently, protein-constrained models have been shown to increase predictive potential (especially in overflow metabolism), while alleviating the need for measurement of nutrient uptake rates. The resulting modelling frameworks quantify the upkeep cost of a certain metabolic flux as the minimum amount of enzyme required for catalysis. These improvements are based on the use of in vitro turnover numbers or in vivo apparent catalytic rates of enzymes for model parameterization. In this thesis several tools for the estimation and refinement of these parameters based on in vivo proteomics data of Escherichia coli, Saccharomyces cerevisiae, and Chlamydomonas reinhardtii have been developed and applied. The

Genome-scale metabolic models are mathematical representations of all known reactions occurring in a cell. Combined with constraints based on physiological measurements, these models have been used to accurately predict metabolic fluxes and effects of perturbations (e.g. knock-outs) and to inform metabolic engineering strategies. Recently, protein-constrained models have been shown to increase predictive potential (especially in overflow metabolism), while alleviating the need for measurement of nutrient uptake rates. The resulting modelling frameworks quantify the upkeep cost of a certain metabolic flux as the minimum amount of enzyme required for catalysis. These improvements are based on the use of in vitro turnover numbers or in vivo apparent catalytic rates of enzymes for model parameterization. In this thesis several tools for the estimation and refinement of these parameters based on in vivo proteomics data of Escherichia coli, Saccharomyces cerevisiae, and Chlamydomonas reinhardtii have been developed and applied. The difference between in vitro and in vivo catalytic rate measures for the three microorganisms was systematically analyzed. The results for the facultatively heterotrophic microalga C. reinhardtii considerably expanded the apparent catalytic rate estimates for photosynthetic organisms. Our general finding pointed at a global reduction of enzyme efficiency in heterotrophy compared to other growth scenarios. Independent of the modelled organism, in vivo estimates were shown to improve accuracy of predictions of protein abundances compared to in vitro values for turnover numbers. To further improve the protein abundance predictions, machine learning models were trained that integrate features derived from protein-constrained modelling and codon usage. Combining the two types of features outperformed single feature models and yielded good prediction results without relying on experimental transcriptomic data. The presented work reports valuable advances in the prediction of enzyme allocation in unseen scenarios using protein constrained metabolic models. It marks the first successful application of this modelling framework in the biotechnological important taxon of green microalgae, substantially increasing our knowledge of the enzyme catalytic landscape of phototrophic microorganisms.

…