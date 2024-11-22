Schließen

The extended generalized radial flow model and effective conductivity for truncated power law variograms

  • Pumping tests are established for characterizing spatial average properties of aquifers. At the same time, they are promising tools to identify heterogeneity characteristics such as log-conductivity variance and correlation scales. We present the extended Generalized Radial Flow Model (eGRF) which combines the characterization of well flow in fractal geometry with an upscaled conductivity for pumping tests in heterogeneous media. We show that the eGRF is a generalization of previously solutions, such as that of Barker, Butler and Neuman. We derive effective conductivities for uniform and well flow conditions in heterogeneous log-normal media with a truncated power law correlation structure through the upscaling procedure Coarse Graining. The radial-dependent effective conductivity for well flow reflects the gradual change of heterogeneity impact on average pumping test drawdowns. We then combine upscaled conductivities with the eGRF model to determine the effective pumping test solution. We provide a proof of concept by comparingPumping tests are established for characterizing spatial average properties of aquifers. At the same time, they are promising tools to identify heterogeneity characteristics such as log-conductivity variance and correlation scales. We present the extended Generalized Radial Flow Model (eGRF) which combines the characterization of well flow in fractal geometry with an upscaled conductivity for pumping tests in heterogeneous media. We show that the eGRF is a generalization of previously solutions, such as that of Barker, Butler and Neuman. We derive effective conductivities for uniform and well flow conditions in heterogeneous log-normal media with a truncated power law correlation structure through the upscaling procedure Coarse Graining. The radial-dependent effective conductivity for well flow reflects the gradual change of heterogeneity impact on average pumping test drawdowns. We then combine upscaled conductivities with the eGRF model to determine the effective pumping test solution. We provide a proof of concept by comparing theoretical upscaling results with Monte Carlo well flow simulations in heterogeneous fractal fields. The eGRF and upscaling results are implemented and made freely available as python code for transport simulation as well as pumping test analysis.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Sebastian MüllerORCiD, Falk HeßeORCiDGND, Sabine AttingerORCiDGND, Alraune Zech
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.advwatres.2021.104027
ISSN:0309-1708
ISSN:1872-9657
Title of parent work (English):Advances in Water Resources
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/09/07
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/11/22
Tag:Groundwater; Groundwater flow equation; Heterogeneity; Pumping test; eGRF
Volume:156
Article number:104027
Number of pages:8
Funding institution:German Federal Environmental Foundation [20016/432]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.