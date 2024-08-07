Interview with Christoph Neuberger on “How digital technologies are shaping our society and what we can do about it”
|Author details:
|Hanna KrasnovaGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s12599-023-00832-9
|ISSN:
|2363-7005
|ISSN:
|1867-0202
|Title of parent work (English):
|Business & information systems engineering
|Publisher:
|Springer Fachmedien
|Place of publishing:
|Wiesbaden
|Further contributing person(s):
|Christoph Neuberger
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2023/10/04
|Publication year:
|2023
|Release date:
|2024/08/07
|Volume:
|65
|Issue:
|5
|Number of pages:
|3
|First page:
|609
|Last Page:
|611
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|Peer review:
|Nicht referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International