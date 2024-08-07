Schließen

Examining the learner’s cognitive load in response to different learning material in high and low immersive virtual learning environments

  • Learning in virtual, immersive environments must be well-designed to foster learning instead of overwhelming and distracting the learner. So far, learning instructions based on cognitive load theory recommend keeping the learning instructions clean and simple to reduce the extraneous cognitive load of the learner to foster learning performance. The advantages of immersive learning, such as multiple options for realistic simulation, movement and feedback, raise questions about the tension between an increase of excitement and flow with highly realistic environments on the one hand and a reduction of cognitive load by developing clean and simple surroundings on the other hand. This study aims to gain insights into learners' cognitive responses during the learning process by continuously assessing cognitive load through eye-tracking. The experiment compares two distinct immersive learning environments and varying methods of content presentation.

Author details:Jana Gonnermann-MüllerORCiDGND, Malte TeichmannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-58396-4_29
