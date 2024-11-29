Universal current losses in Perovskite solar cells due to mobile ions

Jarla Thiesbrummel, Vincent M. Le Corre, Francisco Pena-Camargo, Lorena Perdigon-Toro, Felix Lang, Fengjiu Yang, Max Grischek, Emilio Gutierrez-Partida, Jonathan Warby, Michael D. Farrar, Suhas Mahesh, Pietro Caprioglio, Steve Albrecht, Dieter Neher, Henry J. Snaith, Martin Stolterfoht
Efficient mixed metal lead-tin halide perovskites are essential for the development of all-perovskite tandem solar cells, however they are currently limited by significant short-circuit current losses despite their near optimal bandgap (approximate to 1.25 eV). Herein, the origin of these losses is investigated, using a combination of voltage dependent photoluminescence (PL) timeseries and various charge extraction measurements. It is demonstrated that the Pb/Sn-perovskite devices suffer from a reduction in the charge extraction efficiency within the first few seconds of operation, which leads to a loss in current and lower maximum power output. In addition, the emitted PL from the device rises on the exact same timescales due to the accumulation of electronic charges in the active layer. Using transient charge extraction measurements, it is shown that these observations cannot be explained by doping-induced electronic charges but by the movement of mobile ions toward the perovskite/transport layer interfaces, which inhibits charge extraction due to band flattening. Finally, these findings are generalized to lead-based perovskites, showing that the loss mechanism is universal. This elucidates the negative role mobile ions play in perovskite solar cells and paves a path toward understanding and mitigating a key loss mechanism.
|Jarla ThiesbrummelORCiD, Vincent M. Le CorreORCiD, Francisco Pena-CamargoORCiDGND, Lorena Perdigon-ToroORCiDGND, Felix LangORCiDGND, Fengjiu Yang, Max GrischekORCiD, Emilio Gutierrez-PartidaGND, Jonathan WarbyORCiDGND, Michael D. Farrar, Suhas Mahesh, Pietro CaprioglioORCiDGND, Steve Albrecht, Dieter NeherORCiDGND, Henry J. SnaithORCiDGND, Martin StolterfohtORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1002/aenm.202101447
|1614-6832
|1614-6840
|Advanced Energy Materials
|Wiley-VCH
|Weinheim
|Article
|English
|2021/09/07
|2021
|2024/11/29
|Sn perovskite; current losses; mobile ions; non-radiative recombination; perovskite; solar cells; transient photoluminescence
|11
|34
|2101447
|10
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SPP 2196, HIPSTER 424709669, SURPRISE 423749265]; Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy [03EE1017C]; HyPerCells (Potsdam University); EPSRCUK Research & Innovation (UKRI)Engineering & Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) [EP/S004947/1]; Alexander Von Humboldt Foundation via the Feodor Lynen programAlexander von Humboldt Foundation; Helmholtz Association via HI-SCORE (Helmholtz International Research School); HyPerCells (Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin)
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Referiert
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International