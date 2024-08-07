Schließen

Investigating innovation diffusion in gender-specific medicine

  The field of healthcare is characterized by constant innovation, with gender-specific medicine emerging as a new subfield that addresses sex and gender disparities in clinical manifestations, outcomes, treatment, and prevention of disease. Despite its importance, the adoption of gender-specific medicine remains understudied, posing potential risks to patient outcomes due to a lack of awareness of the topic. Building on the Innovation Decision Process Theory, this study examines the spread of information about gender-specific medicine in online networks. The study applies social network analysis to a Twitter dataset reflecting online discussions about the topic to gain insights into its adoption by health professionals and patients online. Results show that the network has a community structure with limited information exchange between sub-communities and that mainly medical experts dominate the discussion. The findings suggest that the adoption of gender-specific medicine might be in its early stages, focused on knowledge exchange. Understanding the diffusion of gender-specific medicine among medical professionals and patients may facilitate its adoption and ultimately improve health outcomes.

Metadaten
Author details:Katharina Baum, Annika BaumannORCiDGND, Katharina Batzel
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s12599-024-00875-6
ISSN:2363-7005
ISSN:1867-0202
Title of parent work (English):Business & information systems engineering
Subtitle (English):insights from social network analysis
Publisher:Springer Fachmedien
Place of publishing:Wiesbaden
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/06/01
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/08/07
Tag:Twitter; diffusion of innovations; gender-specific medicine; health data; social network analysis
Volume:66
Issue:3
Number of pages:21
First page:335
Last Page:355
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

