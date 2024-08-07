Investigating innovation diffusion in gender-specific medicine
The field of healthcare is characterized by constant innovation, with gender-specific medicine emerging as a new subfield that addresses sex and gender disparities in clinical manifestations, outcomes, treatment, and prevention of disease. Despite its importance, the adoption of gender-specific medicine remains understudied, posing potential risks to patient outcomes due to a lack of awareness of the topic. Building on the Innovation Decision Process Theory, this study examines the spread of information about gender-specific medicine in online networks. The study applies social network analysis to a Twitter dataset reflecting online discussions about the topic to gain insights into its adoption by health professionals and patients online. Results show that the network has a community structure with limited information exchange between sub-communities and that mainly medical experts dominate the discussion. The findings suggest that the adoption of gender-specific medicine might be in its early stages, focused on knowledge exchange. Understanding the diffusion of gender-specific medicine among medical professionals and patients may facilitate its adoption and ultimately improve health outcomes.
|Katharina Baum, Annika BaumannORCiDGND, Katharina Batzel
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s12599-024-00875-6
|2363-7005
|1867-0202
|Business & information systems engineering
|insights from social network analysis
|Springer Fachmedien
|Wiesbaden
|Article
|English
|2024/06/01
|2024
|2024/08/07
|Tag:
|Twitter; diffusion of innovations; gender-specific medicine; health data; social network analysis
|66
|3
|21
|335
|355
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International