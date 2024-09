Quantified Self, the proactive self-measurement of people, has developed from a niche application to a mass phenomenon in recent years. A wide range of technical support options are available to users today, for example in the form of smartphones, fitness trackers or health apps, which allow almost complete monitoring of different contextual factors of an individual's everyday reality. As a result, this work is devoted, among other things, to the question of the extent to which this intensive and self-initiated occupation, in particular with health-related data, which are largely considered objectified and therefore reliable, can increase the health competence of such active people. In addition, aspects are examined to determine to what extent the new technologies are able to deepen specific medical knowledge and consequently to change the resulting treatment processes. While the origin of the Quantified Self lies in the 2nd healthcare market (“2. Gesundheitsmarkt”), this work investigates which structural, personal and procedural

Quantified Self, the proactive self-measurement of people, has developed from a niche application to a mass phenomenon in recent years. A wide range of technical support options are available to users today, for example in the form of smartphones, fitness trackers or health apps, which allow almost complete monitoring of different contextual factors of an individual's everyday reality. As a result, this work is devoted, among other things, to the question of the extent to which this intensive and self-initiated occupation, in particular with health-related data, which are largely considered objectified and therefore reliable, can increase the health competence of such active people. In addition, aspects are examined to determine to what extent the new technologies are able to deepen specific medical knowledge and consequently to change the resulting treatment processes. While the origin of the Quantified Self lies in the 2nd healthcare market (“2. Gesundheitsmarkt”), this work investigates which structural, personal and procedural points of contact will exist in the 1st first healthcare market (“1. Gesundheitsmarkt”) if a potential patient feels the desire in a more emancipated way, or a corresponding demand, to integrate the collected health data in the most comprehensive form possible into a medical treatment. On the one hand, current developments in the 2nd second healthcare market are being examined, which are characterized by high dynamics and a great lack of transparency. On the other hand, there is the 1st healthcare market, which is considered to be heavily regulated but not very digitalized, with its long development cycles and distinct particular interests of the various stakeholders. In this context, current developments in the underlying legal framework, especially with regard to more patient-centric and digitized norms, are examined, with the Digital Healthcare Act (“Digitale Versorgung Gesetz”) playing an important role. The aim of the work is the stronger penetration of interactions at the interface between the two healthcare markets in relation to the use of self-monitoring technologies in order to subsequently determine future business potential for existing or new service providers entering the market. A Delphi study is used as the central methodology here, which uses an interprofessional approach to try to show a future picture of these currently very young developments for the year 2030. The results are embedded in the investigation of general social acceptance of the changes outlined.

