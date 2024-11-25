Diffusion-advection equations on a comb
- This review addresses issues of various drift-diffusion and inhomogeneous advection problems with and without resetting on comblike structures. Both a Brownian diffusion search with drift and an inhomogeneous advection search on the comb structures are analyzed. The analytical results are verified by numerical simulations in terms of coupled Langevin equations for the comb structure. The subordination approach is one of the main technical methods used here, and we demonstrated how it can be effective in the study of various random search problems with and without resetting.
|Author details:
|Trifce SandevORCiDGND, Viktor DomazetoskiORCiD, Alexander IominORCiD, Ljupco KocarevORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3390/math9030221
|ISSN:
|2227-7390
|Title of parent work (English):
|Mathematics : open access journal
|Subtitle (English):
|resetting and random search
|Publisher:
|MDPI
|Place of publishing:
|Basel
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/01/22
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/11/25
|Tag:
|comb; diffusion– advection equation; efficiency; first arrival time density; random search; stochastic resetting; structure
|Volume:
|9
|Issue:
|3
|Article number:
|221
|Number of pages:
|24
|Funding institution:
|Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International