Schließen

Diffusion-advection equations on a comb

  • This review addresses issues of various drift-diffusion and inhomogeneous advection problems with and without resetting on comblike structures. Both a Brownian diffusion search with drift and an inhomogeneous advection search on the comb structures are analyzed. The analytical results are verified by numerical simulations in terms of coupled Langevin equations for the comb structure. The subordination approach is one of the main technical methods used here, and we demonstrated how it can be effective in the study of various random search problems with and without resetting.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Trifce SandevORCiDGND, Viktor DomazetoskiORCiD, Alexander IominORCiD, Ljupco KocarevORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/math9030221
ISSN:2227-7390
Title of parent work (English):Mathematics : open access journal
Subtitle (English):resetting and random search
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/22
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/11/25
Tag:comb; diffusion– advection equation; efficiency; first arrival time density; random search; stochastic resetting; structure
Volume:9
Issue:3
Article number:221
Number of pages:24
Funding institution:Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.