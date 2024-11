Défis et perspectives de la mise en oeuvre de l’art. 16 du traité d’Aix-la-Chapelle pour l’amélioration de la mobilité transfrontalière durable. Le cas de la liaison ferroviaire Colmar-Fribourg

“We do not unite states, we unite people”. This quote from Jean Monnet, who is considered to be one of the fathers of Europe, seems more essential than ever. There are many ways of uniting people. One of these ways is to enable exchanges by facilitating mobility between states. The European Union has legislated four principles that are now anchored in the law. Just a few years ago, transport was primarily an economic output, while social and environmental concerns were secondary, if not non-existent. Today, in addition to the economic importance of transport, which undoubtedly remains the central aspect, environmental and socio-political dimensions are increasingly visible and are also expressed at the political level. In modern societies, transport processes are much more than an economic factor. In many ways, they are linked to the dynamics of social development and are both the cause and the consequence of social practices. However, despite the importance of the cross-border areas, the Union's internal borders remain

“We do not unite states, we unite people”. This quote from Jean Monnet, who is considered to be one of the fathers of Europe, seems more essential than ever. There are many ways of uniting people. One of these ways is to enable exchanges by facilitating mobility between states. The European Union has legislated four principles that are now anchored in the law. Just a few years ago, transport was primarily an economic output, while social and environmental concerns were secondary, if not non-existent. Today, in addition to the economic importance of transport, which undoubtedly remains the central aspect, environmental and socio-political dimensions are increasingly visible and are also expressed at the political level. In modern societies, transport processes are much more than an economic factor. In many ways, they are linked to the dynamics of social development and are both the cause and the consequence of social practices. However, despite the importance of the cross-border areas, the Union's internal borders remain underdeveloped links. This is due to the many multidisciplinary obstacles of cross-border areas. Different legal-administrative systems, technical standards, cultures and political agendas seem to form an insurmountable number of barriers. There are, however, a number of tools that have been put in place as and when required to overcome these obstacles. One of the most important of these for Franco-German cooperation is the so-called Aachen Treaty, to be signed in 2019. Based on the case of the Colmar-Freiburg sustainable rail link, this study shows the value of such tools for the realization of major infrastructure projects. This type of project governance requires not only the agreement and support of a broad network of public and private players, local populations, businesses and administrative and political institutions, but also perseverance on the side of the political agenda, since the study and realization process extends over many mandate periods.

…