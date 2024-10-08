Images are an essential feature of European culture. Their interpretation as a historical source of images, also known as Bildwissenschaft, is an increasingly important auxiliary science of history. It combines art history and visual studies as well as various historical methods, and the diversity of the methods and, due to the sheer diversity of the motifs depicted, has a potential for a wide range of issues. This handbook is the first to offer a practical methodological introduction to the interpretation of Brandenburg image sources. It is aimed at anyone interested in history as well as prospective history teachers and historians. In addition to basic information on finding images this publication offers a step-by-step guide to their interpretation, including a chapter on image rights. For the 15 carefully selected sample interpretations of views, depictions of events, genre paintings and portraits from the 16th to the 19th century in paintings, drawings and prints, the author can draw on over 20 years of scholarly work on this

