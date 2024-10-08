Historische Bildquellen
Bilder sind ein Wesensmerkmal europäischer Kultur. Ihre Interpretation als historische Bildquelle, auch historische Bildkunde genannt, ist eine an Bedeutung wachsende historische Hilfswissenschaft. Sie vereint kunsthistorische, bildwissenschaftliche ebenso wie unterschiedliche historische Methoden und hat allein durch die Vielfalt der dargestellten Motive ein noch längst nicht ausgeschöpftes Potenzial für unterschiedliche Fragestellungen. Die vorliegende Handreichung bietet erstmals eine praxisnahe methodische Einführung in die Interpretation brandenburgischer Bildquellen. Sie richtet sich an jeden historisch Interessierten ebenso wie an angehende Geschichtslehrer und Landeshistoriker. Neben grundlegenden Hinweisen zum Auffinden von Bildern bietet diese Publikation eine Schritt-Für-Schritt-Anleitung zu deren Interpretation, inklusive einem Kapitel zu Bildrechten. Für die 15 sorgfältig ausgewählten Beispielinterpretationen von Ortsansichten, Ereignisdarstellungen, Genrebildern und Porträts vom 16. bis zum 19. Jahrhundert in Malerei, Zeichnung und Druckgraphik kann die Autorin auf ihre über 20jährige wissenschaftliche Beschäftigung mit dieser Quellengattung zurückgreifen.
Images are an essential feature of European culture. Their interpretation as a historical source of images, also known as Bildwissenschaft, is an increasingly important auxiliary science of history. It combines art history and visual studies as well as various historical methods, and the diversity of the methods and, due to the sheer diversity of the motifs depicted, has a potential for a wide range of issues. This handbook is the first to offer a practical methodological introduction to the interpretation of Brandenburg image sources. It is aimed at anyone interested in history as well as prospective history teachers and historians. In addition to basic information on finding images this publication offers a step-by-step guide to their interpretation, including a chapter on image rights. For the 15 carefully selected sample interpretations of views, depictions of events, genre paintings and portraits from the 16th to the 19th century in paintings, drawings and prints, the author can draw on over 20 years of scholarly work on this genre of sources.
