Improving tuberculosis surveillance by detecting international transmission using publicly available whole genome sequencing data

  • Introduction: Improving the surveillance of tuberculosis (TB) is especially important for multidrug-resistant (MDR) and extensively drug- resistant (XDR) TB. The large amount of publicly available whole genome sequencing (WGS) data for TB gives us the chance to re-use data and to perform additional analyses at a large scale. Aim: We assessed the usefulness of raw WGS data of global MDR/XDR Mycobacterium tuberculosis isolates available from public repositories to improve TB surveillance. Methods: We extracted raw WGS data and the related metadata of M. tuberculosis isolates available from the Sequence Read Archive. We compared this public dataset with WGS data and metadata of 131 MDR- and XDR M. tuberculosis isolates from Germany in 2012 and 2013. Results: We aggregated a dataset that included 1,081 MDR and 250 XDR isolates among which we identified 133 molecular clusters. In 16 clusters, the isolates were from at least two different countries. For example, Cluster 2 included 56 MDR/ XDR isolates from Moldova, GeorgiaIntroduction: Improving the surveillance of tuberculosis (TB) is especially important for multidrug-resistant (MDR) and extensively drug- resistant (XDR) TB. The large amount of publicly available whole genome sequencing (WGS) data for TB gives us the chance to re-use data and to perform additional analyses at a large scale. Aim: We assessed the usefulness of raw WGS data of global MDR/XDR Mycobacterium tuberculosis isolates available from public repositories to improve TB surveillance. Methods: We extracted raw WGS data and the related metadata of M. tuberculosis isolates available from the Sequence Read Archive. We compared this public dataset with WGS data and metadata of 131 MDR- and XDR M. tuberculosis isolates from Germany in 2012 and 2013. Results: We aggregated a dataset that included 1,081 MDR and 250 XDR isolates among which we identified 133 molecular clusters. In 16 clusters, the isolates were from at least two different countries. For example, Cluster 2 included 56 MDR/ XDR isolates from Moldova, Georgia and Germany. When comparing the WGS data from Germany with the public dataset, we found that 11 clusters contained at least one isolate from Germany and at least one isolate from another country. We could, therefore, connect TB cases despite missing epidemiological information. Conclusion: We demonstrated the added value of using WGS raw data from public repositories to contribute to TB surveillance. Comparing the German with the public dataset, we identified potential international transmission events. Thus, using this approach might support the interpretation of national surveillance results in an international context.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Andrea SanchiniORCiD, Christine JandrasitsORCiD, Julius Tembrockhaus, Thomas Andreas KohlORCiD, Christian Utpatel, Florian P. MaurerORCiD, Stefan NiemannORCiD, Walter Haas, Bernhard Y. RenardORCiDGND, Stefan KrögerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2021.26.2.1900677
ISSN:1560-7917
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33446303
Title of parent work (English):Eurosurveillance : bulletin européen sur les maladies transmissibles / Commission des Communautés Européennes
Publisher:European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control
Place of publishing:Stockholm
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/14
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/11/25
Volume:26
Issue:2
Article number:1900677
Number of pages:10
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

