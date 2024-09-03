Schließen

Enhanced protective performance of waterborne, microcontainers-doped coatings in harsh environments

  • In this study, the corrosion inhibitors Zinc oleate and 8-Hydroxyquinoline were successfully encapsulated using an interfacial polyaddition method. As such they were dispersed at different concentrations within the waterborne coating matrix. The resulting composite coatings were applied to the low carbon steel substrates. Successful synthesis and morphological characteristics of microcontainers loaded with inhibitors were confirmed using various characterization techniques. Scanning electron microscopy, dynamic light scattering, and thermogravimetric measurements are techniques used to define the surface, dimensional, and dispersive characteristics of containers, and the share of encapsulated inhibitors. The release study defined the discharge kinetics of the corrosion inhibitor from the microcontainers dispersed freely in an aqueous medium. Electrochemical impedance spectroscopy was used to determine the anticorrosive performance of the samples continuously exposed to various corrosive environments of salt and humidity chambers andIn this study, the corrosion inhibitors Zinc oleate and 8-Hydroxyquinoline were successfully encapsulated using an interfacial polyaddition method. As such they were dispersed at different concentrations within the waterborne coating matrix. The resulting composite coatings were applied to the low carbon steel substrates. Successful synthesis and morphological characteristics of microcontainers loaded with inhibitors were confirmed using various characterization techniques. Scanning electron microscopy, dynamic light scattering, and thermogravimetric measurements are techniques used to define the surface, dimensional, and dispersive characteristics of containers, and the share of encapsulated inhibitors. The release study defined the discharge kinetics of the corrosion inhibitor from the microcontainers dispersed freely in an aqueous medium. Electrochemical impedance spectroscopy was used to determine the anticorrosive performance of the samples continuously exposed to various corrosive environments of salt and humidity chambers and NaCl solution. Special emphasis was placed on adhesion testing and visual observations during the exposure period. Significant improvements have been noted in terms of corrosion resistance, which, however, depend on the type of inhibitor used, the concentration of the containers embedded in the coating matrix and on the characteristics of the corrosive environment.show moreshow less

Author details:Ivan StojanovićORCiD, Bruno ŽidovORCiD, Oksana TravkovaGND, Dmitry GrigorievORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.porgcoat.2021.106273
ISSN:0300-9440
ISSN:1873-331X
Title of parent work (English):Progress in organic coatings : an international journal
Publisher:Elsevier Science
Place of publishing:Amsterdam [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/08/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/09/02
Tag:Corrosion inhibitors; Inhibitor loaded; Interfacial polyaddition; Self-protecting coatings; microcontainers
Volume:157
Article number:106273
Number of pages:17
Funding institution:Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy (BMWi), Germany [ZF4058704SL6]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

