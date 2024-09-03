Enhanced protective performance of waterborne, microcontainers-doped coatings in harsh environments

In this study, the corrosion inhibitors Zinc oleate and 8-Hydroxyquinoline were successfully encapsulated using an interfacial polyaddition method. As such they were dispersed at different concentrations within the waterborne coating matrix. The resulting composite coatings were applied to the low carbon steel substrates. Successful synthesis and morphological characteristics of microcontainers loaded with inhibitors were confirmed using various characterization techniques. Scanning electron microscopy, dynamic light scattering, and thermogravimetric measurements are techniques used to define the surface, dimensional, and dispersive characteristics of containers, and the share of encapsulated inhibitors. The release study defined the discharge kinetics of the corrosion inhibitor from the microcontainers dispersed freely in an aqueous medium. Electrochemical impedance spectroscopy was used to determine the anticorrosive performance of the samples continuously exposed to various corrosive environments of salt and humidity chambers and

In this study, the corrosion inhibitors Zinc oleate and 8-Hydroxyquinoline were successfully encapsulated using an interfacial polyaddition method. As such they were dispersed at different concentrations within the waterborne coating matrix. The resulting composite coatings were applied to the low carbon steel substrates. Successful synthesis and morphological characteristics of microcontainers loaded with inhibitors were confirmed using various characterization techniques. Scanning electron microscopy, dynamic light scattering, and thermogravimetric measurements are techniques used to define the surface, dimensional, and dispersive characteristics of containers, and the share of encapsulated inhibitors. The release study defined the discharge kinetics of the corrosion inhibitor from the microcontainers dispersed freely in an aqueous medium. Electrochemical impedance spectroscopy was used to determine the anticorrosive performance of the samples continuously exposed to various corrosive environments of salt and humidity chambers and NaCl solution. Special emphasis was placed on adhesion testing and visual observations during the exposure period. Significant improvements have been noted in terms of corrosion resistance, which, however, depend on the type of inhibitor used, the concentration of the containers embedded in the coating matrix and on the characteristics of the corrosive environment.

…