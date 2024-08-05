Schließen

Effect of conformational disorder on exciton states of an azobenzene aggregate

  • Azobenzene is a prototypical molecular photoswitch, widely used to trigger a variety of transformations at different length scales. In systems like self-assembled monolayers or micelles, azobenzene chromophores may interact with each other, which gives rise to the emergence of exciton states. Here, using first-principles calculations, we investigate how conformational disorder (induced, e.g., by thermal fluctuations) affects localization of these states, on an example of an H-type azobenzene tetramer. We find that conformational disorder leads to (partial) exciton localization on a single-geometry level, whereas ensemble-averaging results in a delocalized picture. The pi pi* and n pi* excitons at high and low temperatures are discussed.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Evgenii TitovORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d2cp02774g
ISSN:1463-9076
ISSN:1463-9084
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36178007
Title of parent work (English):Physical chemistry, chemical physics : a journal of European Chemical Societies
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/08
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/05
Volume:24
Issue:39
Number of pages:5
First page:24002
Last Page:24006
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation); [454020933]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung 3.0 Unported

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.