Effect of conformational disorder on exciton states of an azobenzene aggregate
- Azobenzene is a prototypical molecular photoswitch, widely used to trigger a variety of transformations at different length scales. In systems like self-assembled monolayers or micelles, azobenzene chromophores may interact with each other, which gives rise to the emergence of exciton states. Here, using first-principles calculations, we investigate how conformational disorder (induced, e.g., by thermal fluctuations) affects localization of these states, on an example of an H-type azobenzene tetramer. We find that conformational disorder leads to (partial) exciton localization on a single-geometry level, whereas ensemble-averaging results in a delocalized picture. The pi pi* and n pi* excitons at high and low temperatures are discussed.
|Evgenii TitovORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1039/d2cp02774g
|1463-9076
|1463-9084
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36178007
|Physical chemistry, chemical physics : a journal of European Chemical Societies
|Royal Society of Chemistry
|Cambridge
|Article
|English
|2022/09/08
|2022
|2024/08/05
|24
|39
|5
|24002
|24006
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation); [454020933]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung 3.0 Unported