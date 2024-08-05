Orthogonal arylation of a diene-sulfonamide using cationic transition metal catalysts
- The regioselectivity of two mechanistically distinct alkenylation reactions catalyzed by in situ-formed cationic transition metal complexes was studied using N-allyl-N-phenylethenesulfonamide as a model compound. Orthogonal selectivity was observed for the Ru-catalyzed C-H-activating alkenylation with acetanilides, which occurs preferentially at the electron deficient double bond, and for a Pd-catalyzed Heck-type coupling with arene diazonium salts, which occurs preferentially at the more electron rich double bond of the N-allyl substituent.
|Author details:
|Patrick SandGND, Bernd SchmidtORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/ejoc.202201336
|ISSN:
|1434-193X
|ISSN:
|1099-0690
|Title of parent work (English):
|European journal of organic chemistry
|Publisher:
|Wiley-VCH
|Place of publishing:
|Weinheim
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/11/25
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/08/05
|Tag:
|C-H activation; arenes; palladium; ruthenium; sulfonamides
|Volume:
|2022
|Issue:
|47
|Article number:
|e202201336
|Number of pages:
|8
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International