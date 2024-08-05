Schließen

Controlling strokes in fast neural style transfer using content transforms

  • Fast style transfer methods have recently gained popularity in art-related applications as they make a generalized real-time stylization of images practicable. However, they are mostly limited to one-shot stylizations concerning the interactive adjustment of style elements. In particular, the expressive control over stroke sizes or stroke orientations remains an open challenge. To this end, we propose a novel stroke-adjustable fast style transfer network that enables simultaneous control over the stroke size and intensity, and allows a wider range of expressive editing than current approaches by utilizing the scale-variance of convolutional neural networks. Furthermore, we introduce a network-agnostic approach for style-element editing by applying reversible input transformations that can adjust strokes in the stylized output. At this, stroke orientations can be adjusted, and warping-based effects can be applied to stylistic elements, such as swirls or waves. To demonstrate the real-world applicability of our approach, weFast style transfer methods have recently gained popularity in art-related applications as they make a generalized real-time stylization of images practicable. However, they are mostly limited to one-shot stylizations concerning the interactive adjustment of style elements. In particular, the expressive control over stroke sizes or stroke orientations remains an open challenge. To this end, we propose a novel stroke-adjustable fast style transfer network that enables simultaneous control over the stroke size and intensity, and allows a wider range of expressive editing than current approaches by utilizing the scale-variance of convolutional neural networks. Furthermore, we introduce a network-agnostic approach for style-element editing by applying reversible input transformations that can adjust strokes in the stylized output. At this, stroke orientations can be adjusted, and warping-based effects can be applied to stylistic elements, such as swirls or waves. To demonstrate the real-world applicability of our approach, we present StyleTune, a mobile app for interactive editing of neural style transfers at multiple levels of control. Our app allows stroke adjustments on a global and local level. It furthermore implements an on-device patch-based upsampling step that enables users to achieve results with high output fidelity and resolutions of more than 20 megapixels. Our approach allows users to art-direct their creations and achieve results that are not possible with current style transfer applications.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Max ReimannORCiD, Benito Buchheim, Amir Semmo, Jürgen DöllnerORCiDGND, Matthias TrappORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00371-077-07518-x
ISSN:0178-2789
ISSN:1432-2315
Title of parent work (English):The Visual Computer
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/08
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/05
Number of pages:15
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) [01IS18092,; 01IS19006]; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.