Experiments in laser-heated diamond anvil cells (LH DACs) are conducted to assess phase diagrams of planetary materials at high pressure-temperature (P-T) conditions; thus, reliable determination of temperature in LH DAC experiments is essential. Radiometric temperature determination in LH DACs relies on the assumption of sample's wavelength-independent optical properties (graybody assumption), which is not justified for major lower mantle materials. The result is that experimental phase diagrams contain systematic unconstrained errors. Here we estimate the systematic error in radiometric temperature of nongray polycrystalline bridgmanite (Bgm; Mg0.96Fe0.0362+Fe0.0143+Si0.99O3) in a LH DAC by modeling emission and absorption of thermal radiation in a sample with experimentally-constrained optical properties. A comparison to experimental data validates the models and reveals that thermal spectra measured in LH DAC experiments record the interaction of radiation with the hot nongray sample. The graybody assumption in the experiments on translucent Bgm (light extinction coefficient, k similar to 250 cm(-1) at 500-900 nm) yields temperatures similar to 5% higher than the maximum temperature in the sample heated to similar to 1900 K. In contrast, the graybody temperature of dark Bgm (k > similar to 1500 cm(-1)), such as that produced upon melt quenching in LH DACs, underestimates the maximum temperature by similar to 10%. Our experimental results pose quantitative constraints on the effect of nongray optical properties on the uncertainty of radiometric temperature determination in Bgm in the LH DACs. Evaluating nongray temperature in the future would enable a revision of the Bgm to post-perovskite phase transition and the high-pressure melting curve of Bgm.

