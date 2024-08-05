Schließen

Inter-administrative relations in migrant integration

  • Migrant integration is a prime example of intergovernmental coordination and multilevel governance; first because no level of government can carry out this task alone, and second because its cross-cutting nature often leads to fragmented institutional structures that must be overcome. Within the research strand of intergovernmental relations (IGR), the focus has been on executive actors and governmental decision-makers, resulting in an underexposure of the role of public administration, known as inter-administrative relations (IAR). Against this backdrop, we aim to remedy some of the deficits in IGR research by (1) adopting an explicit IAR perspective which systematically addresses the role of local governments; (2) including a comparative dimension in IAR research that accounts for different administrative ‘starting conditions’ in European countries; and (3) using the policy area of migrant integration as a case in point to empirically investigate developments of institutional convergence and divergence in IAR patterns. It is arguedMigrant integration is a prime example of intergovernmental coordination and multilevel governance; first because no level of government can carry out this task alone, and second because its cross-cutting nature often leads to fragmented institutional structures that must be overcome. Within the research strand of intergovernmental relations (IGR), the focus has been on executive actors and governmental decision-makers, resulting in an underexposure of the role of public administration, known as inter-administrative relations (IAR). Against this backdrop, we aim to remedy some of the deficits in IGR research by (1) adopting an explicit IAR perspective which systematically addresses the role of local governments; (2) including a comparative dimension in IAR research that accounts for different administrative ‘starting conditions’ in European countries; and (3) using the policy area of migrant integration as a case in point to empirically investigate developments of institutional convergence and divergence in IAR patterns. It is argued that the coordination of migrant integration in the three countries examined has moved towards more intergovernmental coordination, on the one hand, and that the role of municipalities in this context has been enhanced—varying degrees of (de-)centralization notwithstanding. While certain convergent patterns of inter-governmental coordination have become apparent during the migration crisis, historical path dependencies and administrative cultures still appear to be factors that influence institutional development.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Franziska Oehlert, Sabine KuhlmannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-61790-4_5
ISBN:978-3-031-61789-8
ISBN:978-3-031-61790-4
Title of parent work (English):New perspectives on intergovernmental relations
Subtitle (English):France, Germany, and Sweden compared
Publisher:Palgrave Macmillan
Place of publishing:Cham
Editor(s):Sabine Kuhlmann, Martin Laffin, Ellen Wayenberg, Tomas Bergström
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/08/01
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/08/05
Tag:coordination; inter-administrative relations; migrant integration; neo-institutionalism
Number of pages:25
First page:77
Last Page:101
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 35 Öffentliche Verwaltung, Militärwissenschaft / 350 Öffentliche Verwaltung, Militärwissenschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.