New perspectives on intergovernmental relations

  • This open access book assesses the consequences of contemporary economic and political crises for intergovernmental relations in Europe. Focusing on the crises arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, surges in migration, and the resurgence of regional nationalist movements, it explores the shifting power balances within intergovernmental relations’ systems. The book takes a comparative analytical perspective on how intergovernmental relations are changing across Europe, and how central governments have responded to coordination challenges as recent crises have disrupted established service delivery chains and their underpinning political and bureaucratic arrangements. It also examines the relationship between recent crises and the sub-national resurgence of territorial politics in many European countries. The book will appeal to those with interests in public administration, sub-national governance and European politics.

Metadaten
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-61790-4
ISBN:978-3-031-61789-8
ISBN:978-3-031-61790-4
Title of parent work (English):Palgrave studies in sub-national governance
Publisher:Palgrave Macmillan
Place of publishing:Cham
Editor(s):Sabine Kuhlmann, Martin Laffin, Ellen Wayenberg, Tomas Bergström
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Year of first publication:2024
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/08/05
Tag:Europe; European public administration; Open Access; coordination; entre-local relations; intergovernmental relations; local self-government; pandemic; refugee crisis; sub-national governance
Number of pages:xvii, 216
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 35 Öffentliche Verwaltung, Militärwissenschaft / 350 Öffentliche Verwaltung, Militärwissenschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

