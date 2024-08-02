Inline process analysis of copper-bearing aerosols using laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy, laser-induced incandescence and optical imaging

The quantification and identification of aerosols in industry plays a key role in process monitoring and control and lays the foundation for process automation aspired by the industry 4.0 initiative. However, measuring particulate matter's mass and number concentrations in harsh environments poses great analytical constraints. The presented approach comprises a comprehensive set of light-and imaging-based techniques, all contactless, in-line, and real-time. It includes, but is not limited to, stroboscopic imaging, laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) and laser-induced incandescence (LII). Stroboscopic imaging confirmed the particles sphericity and was used to measure the particle number density. A phase-selective LIBS setup with low fluence and 500 Hz repetition rate was used to classify each particle with a single-pulse and in real time. Simultaneously, the created plasma was captured by CCD imaging to determine the detection volume and hit rate of the LIBS setup. Both data sets combined were converted to a particle

The quantification and identification of aerosols in industry plays a key role in process monitoring and control and lays the foundation for process automation aspired by the industry 4.0 initiative. However, measuring particulate matter's mass and number concentrations in harsh environments poses great analytical constraints. The presented approach comprises a comprehensive set of light-and imaging-based techniques, all contactless, in-line, and real-time. It includes, but is not limited to, stroboscopic imaging, laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) and laser-induced incandescence (LII). Stroboscopic imaging confirmed the particles sphericity and was used to measure the particle number density. A phase-selective LIBS setup with low fluence and 500 Hz repetition rate was used to classify each particle with a single-pulse and in real time. Simultaneously, the created plasma was captured by CCD imaging to determine the detection volume and hit rate of the LIBS setup. Both data sets combined were converted to a particle number density, which was consistent with the particle number density of the stroboscopic measurements. Furthermore, using a photodiode and microphone in parallel to the LIBS setup allowed for the photoacoustic normalization of the spectral line intensity at the laser repetition rate of 500 Hz. This was done as a partial photoacoustic normalization method with the cut-off based on the coefficient of variation (CV), reducing it by 25%. Aside from that photodiode and microphone were proven to be valuable event counting with the advantage of the less spatially constricted. A second laser setup was used for laser -induced incandescence (LII) making it possible to classify the particles based on their incandescence tendency. Given its larger probing volume, LII could be employed at very low particle number densities. With respect to the current literature, this is the first approach of using LII as an in-line, real-time analytical technique for the compositional classification of metal-bearing aerosols.

