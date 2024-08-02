Facilitating and hindering factors for routine adaptations in manufacturing and effects on human performance- unexpected insights from three experimental studies in a special purpose setting
Consumer behaviour changes and strategic management decisions are driving adaptations in manufacturing routines. Based on the theory of situational strength, we investigated how contextual and person-related factors influence workers' adaptation in a two-worker position routine. Contextual factors, like retrieval cues (Study 1), time pressure (Study 2), and convenience (Study 3), were varied. Person-related factors included retentivity, general and routine-specific self-efficacy, and perceived adaptation costs. Dependent variables included various error types and production time before and after adaptation. In each study, 148 participants were trained in a production routine at t1 and executed an adapted routine at t2, one week later. Repeated measures ANOVA for performance at t1 and t2, and MANOVA for performance at t2, revealed that time increased for all groups at t2. For participants in Studies 1 & 2, error rates remained consistent. Retentivity significantly impacted errors at both t1 and t2, emphasising that routine changes in a 'running business' take time, regardless of contextual factors. Workers with lower retentivity may require additional support.
|Annette Kluge, Arnulf S. Schüffler, Christof ThimORCiDGND, Norbert GronauORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1080/00140139.2024.2369706
|1366-5847
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39046357
|Ergonomics : an international journal of research and practice in human factors and ergonomics
|Taylor & Francis
|London
|Article
|English
|2024/07/24
|2024
|2024/08/02
|change management; intentional forgetting; manufacturing; multi-actor routine; person-related factors; situational strength; unlearning
|19
|1
|19
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 65 Management, Öffentlichkeitsarbeit / 650 Management und unterstützende Tätigkeiten
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International