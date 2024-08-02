Schließen

Triplet sensitized Photo-Dehydro-Diels-Alder reaction

  • We report on the triplet sensitization of the intramolecular Photo-Dehydro-Diels-Alder (PDDA) reaction of two diaryl suberates bearing methyl propiolate chromophors. Compared with the non-sensitized irradiation, considerably increased yields could be observed. Moreover, it is possible to use the more efficient UVA lamps instead of UVB lamps. Among three investigated sensitizers (xanthone, benzophenone, thioxanthone) xanthone gave the best results.

Metadaten
Author details:Pablo WessigORCiDGND, Dominik BadetkoORCiDGND, Michael Koebe
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/slct.202202648
ISSN:2365-6549
Title of parent work (English):ChemistrySelect
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/13
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/02
Tag:light sources; photochemistry; photodehydro-Diels-Alder reaction; triplet sensitization
Volume:7
Issue:38
Article number:e202202648
Number of pages:6
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

