Triplet sensitized Photo-Dehydro-Diels-Alder reaction
- We report on the triplet sensitization of the intramolecular Photo-Dehydro-Diels-Alder (PDDA) reaction of two diaryl suberates bearing methyl propiolate chromophors. Compared with the non-sensitized irradiation, considerably increased yields could be observed. Moreover, it is possible to use the more efficient UVA lamps instead of UVB lamps. Among three investigated sensitizers (xanthone, benzophenone, thioxanthone) xanthone gave the best results.
|Author details:
|Pablo WessigORCiDGND, Dominik BadetkoORCiDGND, Michael Koebe
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/slct.202202648
|ISSN:
|2365-6549
|Title of parent work (English):
|ChemistrySelect
|Publisher:
|Wiley-VCH
|Place of publishing:
|Weinheim
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/10/13
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/08/02
|Tag:
|light sources; photochemistry; photodehydro-Diels-Alder reaction; triplet sensitization
|Volume:
|7
|Issue:
|38
|Article number:
|e202202648
|Number of pages:
|6
|Funding institution:
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International