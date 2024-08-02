Schließen

TimeEval: a benchmarking toolkit for time series anomaly detection algorithms

  • Detecting anomalous subsequences in time series is an important task in time series analytics because it serves the identification of special events, such as production faults, delivery bottlenecks, system defects, or heart flicker. Consequently, many algorithms have been developed for the automatic detection of such anomalous patterns. The enormous number of approaches (i.e., more than 158 as of today), the lack of properly labeled test data, and the complexity of time series anomaly benchmarking have, though, led to a situation where choosing the best detection technique for a given anomaly detection task is a difficult challenge. In this demonstration, we present TIMEEVAL, an extensible, scalable and automatic benchmarking toolkit for time series anomaly detection algorithms. TIMEEVAL includes an extensive data generator and supports both interactive and batch evaluation scenarios. With our novel toolkit, we aim to ease the evaluation effort and help the community to provide more meaningful evaluations.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Phillip WenigORCiD, Sebastian SchmidlORCiDGND, Thorsten PapenbrockORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.14778/3554821.3554873
ISSN:2150-8097
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of the VLDB Endowment
Publisher:Association for Computing Machinery
Place of publishing:New York, NY
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/02
Volume:15
Issue:12
Number of pages:4
First page:3678
Last Page:3681
Funding institution:German government as part of the LuFo VI call I program; (Luftfahrtforschungsprogramm) [20D1915]
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.