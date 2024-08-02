The debate whether single large or several small (SLOSS) patches benefit biodiversity has existed for decades, but recent literature provides increasing evidence for the importance of small habitats. Possible beneficial mechanisms include reduced presence of preda-tors and competitors in small habitat areas or specific functions such as stepping stones for dispersal. Given the increasing amount of studies highlighting individual behavioral differences that may influence these functions, we hypothesize that the advantage of small versus large habitat patches not only depends on patch functionality but also on the presence of animal personalities (i.e., risk-tolerant vs. risk-averse). Using an individual-based, spatially-explicit community model, we analyzed the diversity of mammal communities in landscapes consisting of a few large habitat islands interspersed with different amounts and sizes of small habitat patches. Within these heterogeneous environments, individuals compete for resources and form home-ranges, with only

The debate whether single large or several small (SLOSS) patches benefit biodiversity has existed for decades, but recent literature provides increasing evidence for the importance of small habitats. Possible beneficial mechanisms include reduced presence of preda-tors and competitors in small habitat areas or specific functions such as stepping stones for dispersal. Given the increasing amount of studies highlighting individual behavioral differences that may influence these functions, we hypothesize that the advantage of small versus large habitat patches not only depends on patch functionality but also on the presence of animal personalities (i.e., risk-tolerant vs. risk-averse). Using an individual-based, spatially-explicit community model, we analyzed the diversity of mammal communities in landscapes consisting of a few large habitat islands interspersed with different amounts and sizes of small habitat patches. Within these heterogeneous environments, individuals compete for resources and form home-ranges, with only risk-tolerant individuals using habitat edges. Results show that when risk-tolerant individuals exist, small patches increase species diversity. A strong peak occurs at approximately 20% habitat cover in small patches when those small habitats are only used for foraging but not for breeding and home-range core position. Additional usage as stepping stones for juvenile dispersal further increases species persistence. Over-all, our results reveal that a combination of a few large and several small habitat patches promotes biodiversity by enhancing land-scape heterogeneity. Here, heterogeneity is created by pronounced differences in habitat functionality, increasing edge density, and variability in habitat use by different behavioral types. The finding that a combination of single large AND several small (SLASS) patches is needed for effective biodiversity preservation has implications for advancing landscape conservation. Particularly in struc-turally poor agricultural areas, modern technology enables precise management with the opportunity to create small foraging habitats by excluding less profitable agricultural land from cultivation.

